Breel Embolo put Switzerland on the road to victory. Keystone

The Swiss national team celebrates its first win of the year in a friendly against Jordan. Coach Murat Yakin's team was clearly superior in the 4:1 win in St. Gallen.

Jan Arnet

Deep into injury time of the first half, the Norwegian referee Rohit Saggi runs to the TV set on the sideline again. There he sees that the intervention on Breel Embolo was a foul after all. And so captain Granit Xhaka takes the ball and gives Switzerland a 3-0 lead in the tenth(!) minute of stoppage time. It was the end of a dominant half in which Switzerland largely had everything under control.

The first goal of the game came from the penalty spot. After Remo Freuler was hit on the foot by the Jordanian goalkeeper, Embolo stepped up and scored his 24th goal for the national team. Five minutes later, Dan Ndoye made it 2:0 after a perfect assist from Michel Aebischer.

Ndoye, who has had a difficult season at Nottingham Forest, once again boosted his confidence in the national team: it was his sixth goal in his last ten appearances for Switzerland.

Mvogo and Manzambi stand out

Goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, the Swiss goalkeeper of the first half, was only really challenged once: After half an hour, Xhaka overlooked an opponent on the return pass, who took the ball and ran straight at Mvogo. However, the nominal number two in the Swiss goal showed that he can be relied upon in an emergency: Mvogo blocked Mousa Al-Tamari's shot with his foot, ensuring that the captain's lapse was not punished.

Alongside Mvogo, Johan Manzambi in particular stood out in the first half. The SC Freiburg midfielder seemed to occupy a hybrid position in the national team: He could be found practically everywhere. He almost rewarded his good performance with a goal, but his shot in the 23rd minute bounced off the post.

Also noticeable: apart from a few positioning errors, the three-man defense around Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi was flawless. After the 0-0 draw in Norway, coach Yakin opted for this trio in defense for the second time in a row. However, the Jordanians only made limited demands on them.

Honorary goal for Jordan

The World Cup debutants from the Middle East proved to be more competitive in the second half, although the game lost momentum noticeably due to the many changes on both sides. Substitute Odeh Fakhoury opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when he beat Marvin Keller, also a substitute, with a low shot on his national team debut. Shortly afterwards, the visitors were a little too happy about a supposed penalty. However, the TV footage clearly showed that the ball bounced off Silvan Widmer's back and not his hand.

The final goal was scored by Christian Fassnacht in the 79th minute to make it 4:1. The ensuing thunderstorm caused the game to be interrupted in the 88th minute, which the players initially interpreted as the final whistle. After a break, the teams returned to the pitch to play out the remaining three minutes.

With the victory, Switzerland completed the first part of their World Cup preparations. The players will enjoy a day off on Monday, then on Tuesday the team will travel to San Diego and move into base camp. A final test match is scheduled there on Saturday, June 6, against Australia. A week later, the World Cup begins for Switzerland with a group match against Qatar.

Comments on the match

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Switzerland - Jordan 4:1 (3:0)

St. Gallen. - 13'380 spectators. - SR Saggi (NOR). -

Goals: 28. Embolo (penalty) 1:0. 33. Ndoye 2:0. 45. Xhaka (penalty) 3:0. 52. Fakhoury 3:1. 79. Fassnacht 4:1.

Switzerland: Mvogo (46. Keller); Zakaria (46. Jaquez), Akanji (61. Cömert), Elvedi (46. Rodriguez); Ndoye (46. Widmer), Freuler (46. Jashari), Xhaka (61. Sow), Aebischer (61. Muheim); Manzambi (46. Amdouni), Embolo (72. Itten), Vargas (46. Fassnacht).

Jordan: Abulaila; Al-Rosan (46. Badawi), Abualnadi (46. Obaid), Alarab (88. Abu Dahab); Haddad (78. Al-Dawoud), Alrawabdeh (78. Qashi), Al-Rashdan (61. Abu Hashish), Abu Taha (78. Taha); Al-Tamari (61. Al-Azaizeh), Olwan (46. Fakhoury), Al-Mardi (46. Sa'deh).

Remarks: Switzerland without Kobel, Rieder and Okafor (all injured).

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