Miro Muheim is missing for HSV in the final spurt of the season. sda

The relegation battle in Germany is coming to a head. Eight clubs still have to tremble, five Swiss legionnaires are involved. It could come down to a final game on the last matchday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The decisive weeks are approaching in the Bundesliga. While Bayern Munich have already been crowned German champions, almost half the league still has to fear for their survival.

This weekend, Wolfsburg face Borussia Mönchengladbach and Heidenheim face St. Pauli in two direct duels in the basement of the table - with a potentially (pre-)decisive character. A defeat against the third-last team from Hamburg would mean that Heidenheim would be the first team to be relegated. On the last matchday of the season, St. Pauli could then play a final match to determine who will be the second club to be relegated to the 2nd division.

Union Berlin (32 points, 34:52 goals)

That speaks for salvation: In the first game under new head coach Marie-Louise Eta, the Köpenickers put in their best attacking performance for months and deserved much more than the 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg. In addition, the Berliners still have a comfortable cushion over the relegation zone ahead of the final four games.

That speaks against salvation: Union look bad against teams at eye level this season. And there are still duels with Cologne, Augsburg and Mainz under former coach Urs Fischer.

1. FC Köln (31 points, 44:51 goals)

That speaks for salvation: Cologne, with Swiss defender Joël Schmied, who was injured in March and is now fit again, have stabilized under coach René Wagner. FC have remained unbeaten five times recently. After the important 1-1 draw against rivals St. Pauli last Friday, it seems unlikely that Cologne will lose their five-point lead over the relegation places.

That speaks against salvation: The remaining program certainly holds dangers for the cathedral city team. Cologne face Bayer Leverkusen in a Rhineland clash on Saturday. On the final matchday, Wagner's team also have to face German champions Bayern Munich.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (31 points, 36:50 goals)

That speaks for salvation: Five points ahead of the barrage place and the significantly better goal difference compared to St. Pauli seem comfortable. With a win at penultimate-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday, the team led by Nati defender Nico Elvedi can take a big step towards relegation.

Nico Elvedi and Borussia Mönchengladbach have not yet definitively averted relegation. IMAGO/Team 2

That speaks against the rescue: Borussia have been surprisingly weak against direct competitors of late. Neither against Heidenheim (2:2) nor against Mainz (1:1) was a home win enough. Eugen Polanski's team has failed to win four games in a row. The trend is pointing downwards.

Hamburger SV (31 points, 33:48 goals)

That speaks for salvation: Despite the sporting downturn, HSV still has a five-point lead over the barrage place. Even though things have been going badly of late, the promoted team is still calm. Coach Merlin Polzin is not up for discussion. The team is very united.

That speaks against a rescue: HSV have only won one of their last nine games, and their performance curve has also been on a downward trend of late. There were deserved defeats in Stuttgart and against Werder. In addition, two key players, Luka Vuskovic in defense and Miro Muheim, the Swiss key player on the left flank, are out injured. Both could be out until the end of the season.

Werder Bremen (31 points, 35:53 goals)

That speaks for salvation: Under new coach Daniel Thioune, Werder have stabilized considerably with the loaned-out Swiss supplementary player Isaac Schmidt. Also because the personnel situation has eased. The derby win against Hamburger SV has also boosted their confidence.

That speaks against the rescue: Werder is still extremely harmless offensively. In addition, the remaining program is tough. Stuttgart, Hoffenheim and Dortmund are three clubs that are pushing for the Champions League.

St. Pauli (26 points, 26:51 goals)

That speaks for salvation: The fixture list could help the Hamburgers. On Saturday, they face bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim, and on the final matchday, second-last Wolfsburg come to the Millerntor. On a positive note, there is little unrest within and outside the club. There has been no serious discussion about coach Alexander Blessin.

That speaks against the rescue: The trend is against St. Pauli. Since the two victories in February against Werder Bremen and at Hoffenheim, the team has picked up three points in six games. The offense is the most harmless in the league with 26 goals. And the defense, a decisive factor in winning the league in the previous season, is no longer as solid.

Wolfsburg (24 points, 41:66 goals)

That speaks for salvation: The 2:1 at Union Berlin has raised hopes. It was the first win in twelve games. In Dieter Hecking, the team from Lower Saxony have a coach with experience in the relegation battle. Individually, the squad is strong. The remaining two games are against fellow rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach and St. Pauli.

That speaks against the rescue: Despite the individual quality in the squad, none of Wolfsburg's three coaches have managed to form a strong team so far this season. There is a particular problem at the back. In addition, midfield engine, integration figure and captain Maximilian Arnold is currently not fit.

Heidenheim (19 points, 33:66 goals)

That speaks in favor of salvation: Heidenheim had already prepared themselves internally for the threat of relegation weeks ago and may no longer be under too much pressure. Before the 2-1 defeat in Freiburg last weekend, the team of Stuttgart loanee Leonidas Stergiou had not been beaten three times in a row.

Leonidas Stergiou is currently on loan to FC Heidenheim. IMAGO/HMB-Media

That speaks against salvation: FCH have won just four games this season and are seven points behind the barrage place. If Heidenheim loses to St. Pauli on Saturday, relegation is already sealed. The next away game is at Bayern Munich. If at all, Heidenheim can only save themselves via the barrage.