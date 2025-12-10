Tatjana Haenni takes over as Chief Executive Officer at RB Leipzig. KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

RB Leipzig has appointed Tatjana Haenni from Switzerland as Chief Executive Officer. The 59-year-old will take up the post on January 1, 2026, making her the first woman to lead a German professional football club.

DPA dpa

Tatjana Haenni has a new job. After the turn of the year, the 59-year-old from Bern will be working in the Bundesliga. She will become head of management at RB Leipzig, taking over from Oliver Mintzlaff, the managing director of Red Bull, as the club announced.

Haenni, who worked for many years at FIFA and UEFA to develop the sport, took over as Director of Women's Football at the Swiss Football Association (SFA) in 2018 and was the first woman to join the management board. She campaigned for equal rights at all levels and was one of the driving forces behind the SFA's bid to host the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland.

At the end of 2022, Haenni (23 caps as a player) left the SFA to work in New York as sports director of the American women's league NWSL. Now she is moving back to Europe - with the task of keeping Leipzig on the road to success.

"I'm really looking forward to this new role," said Haenni in a statement. "I can hardly wait to start in January and get to know the club even better and more intensively. Together, we want to continue on our successful path and achieve our ambitious goals."