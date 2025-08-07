Servette have a lot to make up for against FC Utrecht after their defeat against St. Gallen Keystone

Servette, Lugano and Lausanne are in European Cup qualifying action for the second time this season on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Servette, the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round for the Europa League against FC Utrecht is the first match after the dismissal of coach Thomas Häberli. With Bojan Dimic and Alexandre Alphonse as interim decision-makers, the aim is to improve on the unsuccessful start to the season and take a first step towards the league phase.

If the Servettien manage to knock out the Dutch side at home on Thursday and away next week, they would be guaranteed a place in the conference league phase in the worst-case scenario. If, on the other hand, Utrecht also prove too strong for the runners-up of the last Super League season after Viktoria Pilsen, then the hurdle in the play-offs would be even more demanding, with Shakhtar Donetsk or Panathinaikos Athens.

Lugano and Lausanne cannot afford to slip up in the final two qualifying rounds for the Conference League phase. On Thursday in Thun, the Ticino side will face Slovenia's Celje, against whom they lost in the last 16 of the Conference League last February. This will be followed by a play-off duel against Banik Ostrava from the Czech Republic or Austria Vienna.

Lausanne-Sport will take on Astana from Kazakhstan, who have played a lot in Europe in recent years. On paper, Besiktas Istanbul would be their opponents in the play-offs. The Turks will face the Irish side St. Patrick's Athletic in the Conference League qualifiers. Liechtenstein Cup winners Vaduz already have a very difficult task ahead of them in the 3rd qualifying round with Alkmaar.

Champions FC Basel and Young Boys will not enter European Cup action until the end of the month. Basel will play in either the Champions League or Europa League after the play-offs against Copenhagen or Malmö, while YB will play in the Europa League or Conference League after the clash with Slovan Bratislava or Kairat Almaty.