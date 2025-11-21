The Swiss U17 team had to bury their dream of winning the World Cup. In the quarter-finals, coach Luigi Pisino's team lost 2-0 to the strong Portuguese and were eliminated.
The fairytale of 2009 was not repeated for the Swiss junior footballers. The U17s were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar after losing 2-0 to Portugal in the quarter-finals.
From Granit Xhaka, who played in the World Cup title in Nigeria 16 years ago, to Pascal Zuberbühler, they all sent their congratulations and good wishes to the current U17 national team. However, they did not come to fruition against the favorites Portugal.
A goal from Mide shortly before the break and one from Neto seven minutes after the break were enough for the reigning European champions to progress to the semi-finals without too much trepidation. Both times, FC Basel full-back Marco Correia did not look very advantageous.
Overall, however, the Portuguese were clearly the better team. The Swiss had their best phase in Al Rayyan's Aspire Zone complex at the start of the game, but overall they were not dangerous enough going forward. Coach Luigi Pisino made one last attempt to turn the game around ten minutes before the end. After a slight push in the penalty area against Giacomo Koloto, he took a challenge, but the South Korean referee Choi rightly decided not to award a penalty.
Despite the defeat in the quarter-finals, the Swiss can look back on a strong tournament in Qatar. After a preliminary round with two wins and a draw, they beat Egypt and Ireland twice 3:1 in the knockout round before Portugal proved to be too big for them. Mexico were outclassed 5-0 by the southern Europeans in the round of 16.
90.+8.
Final whistle: Switzerland - Portugal 0:2
In the 97th minute, substitute Ibraimov had another chance for Switzerland, but he also put the ball next to the goal. Shortly afterwards it was over. The U17 team is eliminated from the World Cup in the quarter-finals. Portugal's victory is absolutely right, the Swiss were too dangerous in front of goal today and at the same time allowed far too many chances at the back. Without the outstanding Winti junior goalkeeper Noah Brogli, this could have ended in a real defeat. Nevertheless, the Swiss national team youngsters can be proud of their World Cup performance. The Portuguese (reigning European champions, by the way) were simply too big a team in the end.
90.+6.
Time is running out for the Swiss
The Portuguese did a great job, slowing the game down time and again and not allowing any more Swiss chances. That should be it.
90.
7 minutes added time
The referee allows 7 minutes of added time. Can the U17 team pull off a late miracle?
87.
Brogli prevents 0:3
Portugal's joker Soares simply shoots from just under 25 meters and elicits the most spectacular save of the evening from Brogli. The young goalkeeper from Winterthur is clearly the best Swiss player on the pitch.
82.
Switzerland's VAR challenge unsuccessful
Koloto falls after a high ball into the Portuguese penalty area. Switzerland coach Pisino calls his second and final VAR challenge - to no avail. Even after a video review, the referee does not award a penalty. A correct decision.
80.
Great chance for Mijajlovic
Switzerland are now pressing for the equalizer. Mijajlovic once again makes his opponent completely wet in the penalty area, then takes a shot from an acute angle but fails to beat Portugal goalkeeper Romario.
74.
Scherrer misses the 1:2
Pisino makes his first change, bringing on Nevio Scherrer for Adrien Llukes - and the FCSG youngster immediately makes his mark. With a shot from the second row, he comes closest to scoring a Swiss goal, but unfortunately the ball flies past the box in this scene too.
70.
Chance for Switzerland
Switzerland keep the momentum. Llukes plays the ball into the Portuguese penalty area from the right and finds Koloto. He tries a shot from a turn, but misses the goal by a wide margin.
On the counter-attack, the Portuguese once again tested the outstanding Brogli, but once again failed to beat the Winterthur jewel in the Swiss goal. Correira blocks the follow-up shot.
66.
Chance for Switzerland
The Swiss have managed to calm the game down a little and start attacking again. Mijajlovic, in particular, is now stepping up the pace, making an impressive break down the right flank against three defenders and bringing the ball into the middle, where Llukes receives the ball but gets stuck by Portugal keeper Romario.
Pisino still has a challenge at his disposal, but decides against a penalty review by the VAR. Probably rightly so, as it doesn't look like a foul on Llukes in slow motion.
56.
Another save from Brogli
And Portugal want more. Shortly after the second goal, Brogli makes a strong save to prevent the score from going 0-3. Switzerland must react urgently if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.
53.
Switzerland - Portugal 0:2
Unfortunately, Portugal are still in the mood for attacking football. After a cross from the right, the ball slips through to Neto, who takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area and sinks the ball unstoppably into the far corner. Unfortunately a very fine goal. 0:2.
48.
Chance for Switzerland
Switzerland actually seem to have come back from the break with a more offensive mindset. They no longer simply let the Portuguese take control of the game in midfield and immediately make their first foray forward. Unfortunately, the shot ultimately flies wide of the box. But more of that, please!
46.
Kick-off 2nd half
45.+3.
Half-time, Switzerland - Portugal 0:1
That's it for the first half. Switzerland defended tactically clever up to the goal, but only managed to carve out a single chance. They clearly need more ideas in attack for the second half.
45.+2.
Portugal's VAR challenge fails
Portugal now also try a VAR challenge. After a foul by the already cautioned Mambwas, the Portuguese bench calls for the Swiss player to be sent off. The referee watches the scene on the screen and sticks to his decision. No red card. We are of course absolutely fine with that.
41.
Switzerland - Portugal 0:1
Shortly before the break, Portugal are rewarded for their constant pressure. A long ball behind the Swiss back line finds a taker for once: Anisio Cabral sets up Mateus Mide, who is left alone in front of Brogli to make it 1-0.
A VAR challenge (to be tested during the U17 World Cup) by Switzerland coach Luigi Pisino is unsuccessful: no handball, no offside.
38.
Yellow card against Switzerland
Jill Stiel is also cautioned and must be careful from now on.
33.
Yellow card against Switzerland
Olivier Mambwa is the first Swiss player to be cautioned. The score is now 1:1 in terms of yellow cards, with the 16-year-old receiving one for a tactical foul in midfield.
27.
Another save from Brogli
The Portuguese are now stepping up the pace. After a tricky handball in the Swiss penalty area - for which there was rightly no penalty - Winti's young goalkeeper Brogli had to intervene again. He parried a dangerous cross, but straight into the feet of the next Portuguese player, whose dangerous shot was blocked by Sadikaj in the five-yard box. The defender from FC Luzern's youth academy makes a superb save.
-
22.
First chance for Switzerland
On the Swiss counter-attack, Wyss takes a dangerous shot. Unfortunately, his shot from the edge of the penalty area sails just over the box.
21.
Brogli prevents Portugal from taking the lead
Anisio Cabral pops up dangerously in front of the Swiss goal, allows Sadikaj to run into space and tries to slot home to make it 1:0 for Portugal. But Noah Brogli is on the ball and keeps the score at zero with a strong save.
10.
The defense stands firm
Switzerland are keeping up well so far. The Portuguese are repeatedly trying to get behind the back line with long, high balls, but have so far been unsuccessful. In return, the Swiss have already picked up a yellow card.
2.
Portugal's chance
Portugal storm onto the pitch and create their first top chance. Neto's shot (fortunately) misses the far post.
1.
Kick-off
The ball is rolling. Hopp Schwiiz!
The dream of a second World Cup title at U17 level is alive
In 2009, Granit Xhaka and Co. triumphed in Switzerland's only previous appearance at the U17 World Cup. This year's opponents in the quarter-finals are Portugal, who dispatched Mexico 5-0 in the round of 16. With Anisio Cabral (6 goals), the Iberians are currently the top scorers at this tournament.
The Swiss qualified for the clash thanks to a 3:1 victory over Ireland.
