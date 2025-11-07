Nevio Scherrer has to beat two South Koreans. IMAGO/Naushad

The Swiss U17 national team remains on course for the knockout phase at the World Cup in Qatar. In the second group match, coach Lugi Pisino's team played out a goalless draw against South Korea.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three days after their convincing 4:1 win over Côte d'Ivoire in their opening game, the Swiss were unable to score in their clash with the Asian team, who also won their opening game (2:1 against Mexico). In the other Group F match, Mexico beat Côte d'Ivoire 1-0.

However, with four points from two games, the Swiss team has a very good chance of reaching the round of 16 before the final preliminary round game against Mexico on Monday. In addition to the top two from each of the twelve groups, the top eight third-placed teams also qualify for the knockout phase.

This means that the SFV team will maintain its unbeaten record at the World Championships in this age group. Granit Xhaka and Co.'s only previous participation ended 16 years ago with the title win after seven victories. In their ninth World Cup match ever, however, a Swiss U17 team failed to win for the first time.