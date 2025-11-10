Jill Stiel, a nephew of former national team goalie Jörg Stiel, sets up two early goals against Mexico. Keystone

The Swiss team advances to the round of 16 at the U17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as group winners. Coach Luigi Pisino's team won 3:1 against Mexico to conclude the preliminary round.

The Swiss got off to a lightning start. Although Nico Lazri hit the post with a penalty in the 10th minute, the Swiss led 2:0 after just 20 minutes. Mladen Mijajlovic from SC Freiburg put the Swiss team ahead after 17 minutes. Three minutes later, FCZ's Jill Stiel, a nephew of ex-international Jörg Stiel, provoked an own goal from Mexico's Felix Contreras. Stiel set up the first two Swiss goals. In addition to the 1:0, Mijajlovic also scored the 3:1 (58'), which came two minutes after the Mexican goal and more than decided the game.

The only problem the Swiss have had so far has been scoring penalties. Sion's Adrien Llukes had already scored from the spot against Côte d'Ivoire only with the follow-up shot.

Switzerland's first opponent in the knockout phase, which begins on Friday, will not be known until after the final preliminary round matches on Tuesday.