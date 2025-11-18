The Swiss U21 national team suffered a serious setback in the European Championship qualifiers. Coach Sascha Stauch's team lost 2:1 in Luxembourg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On paper, it appeared to be a must-win game for the Swiss. But far from it: the visitors did not dominate the game and Luxembourg's victory was not undeserved. The home team not only recorded more shots on goal (20:6, 5:3 shots on goal), but also had slightly more possession (51:49 percent).

The Swiss team took the lead in the 66th minute through Thun player Franz-Ethan Meichtry, who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand. However, this only lasted four minutes before Helmer Tavares Heleno equalized for the home team. And it got even worse: St.Gallen defender Cyrill May scored a fabulous own goal in the 86th minute (see video above).

The defeat was all the more surprising because the Swiss had still impressed in their home game against France (1:1) on Friday and were closer to victory. After five games, the Swiss have eight points in Group C of the current European Championship qualifiers - two fewer than leaders France, who have also played one game less. It will therefore be very difficult to finish top or second in the group and thus qualify directly for the 2027 European Championship finals in Albania and Serbia.

You might also be interested in this