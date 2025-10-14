  1. Residential Customers
European Championship qualifier Swiss U21 team wins against the Faroe Islands

SDA

14.10.2025 - 21:19

Labinot Bajrami scored for Switzerland to make it 3:1
Keystone

In an uneventful European Championship qualifier between the Swiss and Faroe Islands U21 teams, Switzerland won 3:1. The two teams only came to life in the closing stages.

Keystone-SDA

14.10.2025, 22:49

After a first half in which promising attacking moves were in short supply, Switzerland took a 1:0 lead into the dressing room thanks to Dion Kacuri. However, coach Sascha Stauch's team did not manage to dominate the hosts.

The Faroe Islands then equalized in the 77th minute, before the Swiss immediately made it 2:1 (78'). Just five minutes later, Switzerland sealed the deal thanks to Labinot Bajrami's follow-up to a missed penalty and secured three points in the battle for European Championship qualification four days after the goalless draw against Iceland.

Thanks to the win, Switzerland moved up to 2nd place in the table. In mid-November, they will face France at home and Luxembourg away.

