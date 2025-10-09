Will Marc Giger and Liam Chipperfield also be celebrating against Iceland? KEYSTONE

On Friday evening, the Swiss U21s face their third European Championship qualifier against Iceland in Lucerne. Head coach Sascha Stauch is expecting an attacking opponent.

Andreas Lunghi

The Swiss U21s have made a successful start to qualifying for Euro 2027, which will take place in Albania and Serbia. Sascha Stauch's team beat Estonia 2:0 in Tallinn. St.Gallen's Alessandro Vogt and Corsin Konietzke scored the goals.

The three points put the Swiss in second place behind leaders the Faroe Islands, who have started the campaign with three wins from three games. The Swiss will face the Faroese next Tuesday in Tórshavn.

Before that, they face Iceland on Friday evening. The Icelanders travel to Lucerne with a defeat against the Faroe Islands and a draw against Estonia.

"They can't live with defeat"

"For them it will be a game of either-or, to be or not to be. They will have a bit of pressure against us," said head coach Sascha Stauch in the media conference the day before the game. "I don't think they can necessarily live with a defeat."

The 51-year-old expects a robust opponent who will play straightforward, attacking football. Nevertheless, his team will not hide and will play with a one-two.

Two wins would put the Swiss U21s in a good starting position ahead of their first clash against France in November. The French are the favorites to win Group C and thus qualify directly for the finals.

