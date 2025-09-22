The national team's first two matches after the European Championships are set Keystone

The program for the women's national team's next match has been finalized.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After it was announced around two weeks ago that the Swiss women will play their first match after the home European Championships on October 24 at home in Lucerne against Canada, the second test match opponent has now also been confirmed. Coach Pia Sundhage's team will face Scotland in Dunfermline.

The last time the two teams played each other was seven years ago. Back then, the match was for qualification for the 2019 World Cup and Switzerland lost 2-1.