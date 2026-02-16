Géraldine Reuteler scores three times for Eintracht Frankfurt Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League

THE MATCH OF THE WEEK. FCZ v FCB: The classic was a chasing duel that had a worthy setting in the Letzigrund. The game took place after the men's Super League match, which FCZ lost 4-1 to Luzern. The poor performance of coach Denis Hediger's team made no difference to the support from the south curve, which created a great atmosphere in an otherwise empty stadium and in "Hudelwetter" weather. The 1250 spectators saw no goals, the game ended 0-0 despite numerous chances and a total of three aluminum goals.

RANKING SITUATION. Four of the five games at the weekend ended in draws. Only the match between bottom side Aarau and leaders Servette ended 3-0 in favor of the visitors. Accordingly, there were no shifts in the table. Servette extended their lead over Grasshoppers to nine points, while the Zurich side were held to a 2-2 draw by Luzern. Aarau are six points behind FCL in 8th place.

THE NEXT ROUND. The important catch-up match between Luzern and Aarau is scheduled for Friday. The visitors must win in central Switzerland if they want to avoid the promotion/relegation round. Lucerne, for their part, can take a big step towards securing their place in the relegation play-offs with four rounds remaining. After the catch-up game, the championship will be suspended until March 14 due to the national team's move to Switzerland. Rafel Navarro's team will play their first two World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland in Lausanne (March 3) and Malta in Ta'Qali (March 7).

Swiss women in foreign leagues

GERMANY. Good news for Navarro: Géraldine Reuteler is in top form. The 85-time Eintracht Frankfurt international scored three goals in the 4:1 away win in Jena. The 26-year-old has thus doubled her goal tally for the entire Bundesliga season in one game.

Svenja Fölmli also got on the scoresheet in Freiburg's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. The Lucerne native scored five minutes before the end and half an hour after coming on as a substitute. The striker has scored three goals in her last five games.

Ella Touon scored her second goal in the Bundesliga. And she did so on her debut for her new old club Essen. The 22-year-old winger, who began her career in Essen and has now landed back in the Ruhrpott via St. Pölten and Cologne, scored in an unexpected point for the team second from last in the table at Wolfsburg. Touon's first goal in Germany's top flight, however, came a long time ago. The four-time Swiss international celebrated her debut in February 2022 - back then for Essen.

SPAIN. Laia Ballesté also made her debut. The central defender scored for the first time for Espanyol Barcelona. She casually chipped a penalty into the middle. It still wasn't enough to win, however, and the result was a 1-1 draw against her former club Logroño.

NETHERLANDS. After three games without a goal, Riola Xhemaili scored her eleventh goal of the season in PSV Eindhoven's 3-0 win over Zwolle. The 22-year-old made it 2-0 on the hour mark to keep Eindhoven ahead of Twente, who are four points clear at the top of the table.