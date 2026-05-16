The women of FC St. Gallen advance to the play-off semi-finals Keystone

On Saturday, St. Gallen will face YB in the semi-final second leg of the Women's Super League play-offs. Patricia Willi, Co-Sports Director of the Eastern Swiss club, talks about the club's special philosophy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Emotional weeks lie behind the women of FC St. Gallen. After a surprising victory in the first leg of the play-off quarter-finals against Basel, they lost on penalties in the second leg and were supposedly eliminated from the title race. However, as the Basel team made a switching error, the team from Eastern Switzerland advanced to the semi-finals a few days later at the green table. The result was a 1:3 defeat against reigning champions YB in the first leg in front of a home crowd. The second leg is scheduled for Saturday.

"Especially in a play-off phase, emotions quickly swing in one direction or the other," says Patricia Willi, co-Sports Director of FC St. Gallen, in an interview with Keystone-SDA. However, the situation surrounding the play-off quarter-final against Basel has made the whole thing even more emotional. "It's an intense time."

"Relying on foreign players at times"

But Willi, who shares her role with Sandra Egger, has been proud of one thing above all else since the play-off quarter-finals. Of her team, her players, the staff and the club. The work of the past few years is paying off. In a league in which the bigger clubs are relying more and more on foreign players, the women from Eastern Switzerland are pursuing a different philosophy. Swiss players - especially from their own youth ranks - are to be promoted and given playing time.

"That's perhaps what sets us apart from other clubs. We also have foreign players in the team. But they are deliberately selected to bring in a different mentality, for example," says Willi.

Her statement is backed up by an analysis by the football magazine "Zwölf" from February of this year. While the minutes played by foreign players account for 89% at Servette, 54% at Basel and 44% at YB, they are significantly lower at St. Gallen. The figure is just over 16% - only Aarau, Lucerne and Thun give foreign players even less playing time.

Young Swiss players need playing time

"Ultimately, it's a question of philosophy. It's about what kind of players should be in the team in terms of profile and character," says Willi. She herself does not know what criteria top clubs such as Servette, YB or Basel use to select their foreign players. "I only see their squad structures. I don't know how the strategy is developed at other clubs and what they want to achieve with it." It is therefore not up to her to assess whether other strategies are good or bad.

What the head of sport does have a clear opinion on, however, is the promotion of Swiss players. "Swiss women, regardless of age, must have the chance to play in the Swiss league. That's what I stand for and that's what our work at FC St. Gallen should stand for." At the same time, it is not primarily her job, or that of FCSG, to demand measures such as an upper limit for foreign players. "The association must continue to keep an eye on this and, if necessary, make a decision. We can only influence what we do in St. Gallen."

Even in the event of further internationalization of the highest Swiss league, St. Gallen wants to stick to the defined values. At the same time, the players should also be offered something financially in the long term. The framework conditions have already improved considerably in recent years. The goal is semi-professional contracts, says Willi.

Continuity pays off

"If we try to convince a player to switch to us with our values, the quality of our staff, the individual development opportunities or our club culture, it's naturally less tangible than if you can advertise with a pay packet," says Willi. Nevertheless, St. Gallen is striving for sporting progress and, above all, success. Willi says: "We work with a lot of great people here, we all pull together. You can see that it pays off when you have continuity in the club - both with the players and the staff."

Saturday will show whether that is enough to reach the playoff final. "It's up to us to travel to Bern with full confidence in our abilities and be convinced that we can still turn this duel around," says Willi, looking ahead.