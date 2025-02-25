The national team put in a strong performance against Norway. The Swiss responded to falling behind with a superb goal. A late goal conceded then costs the Swiss a point in Norway
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- Switzerland lose 2-1 to Norway in the Nations League.
- The Nati first went behind, then equalized with a remarkable goal from Sydney Schertenleib.
- In the end, however, the Swiss were defeated in Norway. "We deserved more," said central defender Luana Bühler after the game.
The chances were there for the Swiss to get a point or even a win in Stavanger. But they lacked accuracy or the final consistency in their finishing. Only Sydney Schertenleib made something of one of the many good attacks. The 18-year-old playmaker made it 1-1 in the 83rd minute with a shot from 18 meters after captain Lia Wälti had won the ball.
Norway had an answer. The Scandinavians made it 1-1 in the 87th minute through Graham Hansen, Schertenleib's team-mate at FC Barcelona, after a free kick and a scramble in the Swiss penalty area. The hosts scored their first goal in the 74th minute through Elisabeth Terland, who had come on as a substitute seconds earlier. A shallow pass into the deep had undermined the Swiss defense for once.
Beney's reaction
"We deserved more after that performance," Swiss defender Luana Bühler told SRF. She noted that, in particular in attack, they were much more successful than four days ago in the goalless draw against Iceland. Pia Sundhage's team, who had only made a few changes to the starting line-up compared to the match against Iceland, had their best phase in the minutes before 0:1. Within a short space of time, the Swiss failed several times from good positions. Noelle Maritz missed a shot in the opposing penalty area from a few meters out, and Iman Beney produced two good, unrewarded actions.
Beney put in a strong performance after coming on as a substitute for striker Seraina Piubel, who was moved up into the starting line-up this time. The YB teenager should have scored points with Sundhage. She was much more active and effective than Piubel previously. Even with Piubel on the pitch, the Swiss side were able to mount a number of good attacks for an hour, but lacked the final push on goal. The best chance of the first half belonged to the Norwegians, who hit the post through Graham Hansen.
Schertenleib convinces
Even though Switzerland left Stavanger without any points, they can take some confidence from what they showed. They were on an equal footing against a very well-staffed opponent, who were able to replace their entire offense in the last half hour. Sydney Schertenleib, who was involved in almost every attack by the Swiss, stood out.
The 18-year-old from Zurich, who is currently only a substitute at Champions League winners FC Barcelona, has impressive qualities. Not only is she a promise for the future, but after her performances in the last two games she is already indispensable for Switzerland. Surprisingly calm for her age and technically flawless, Schertenleib controlled the game in the center and made a decisive contribution to Sundhage being able to look more positively towards the European Championship than four days ago.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
90.
Game is over
Switzerland remain without a win in their second Nations League match. The defeat against Norway is bitter, especially as the Nati put in a strong performance. Sydney Schertenleib's wonderful equalizer remains a goal for the statistics. Norway reacted quickly to the equalizer and won the game.
-
87.
Goal Norway
Oh, that's bitter! The Norwegians checkmate the Nati with a well-rehearsed free-kick variation. Instead of a cross, the Scandinavians play the ball up the outside of the penalty area and the finish is somehow poked into the goal. Norway take the lead again.
-
81.
Toooor Switzerland
What a box! Schertenleib takes heart from around 18 meters and hammers the ball wonderfully into the bottom left corner. There's the equalizer. Well deserved. Schertenleib now crowns her already very strong performance with a goal.
-
74.
Norway goal
As the saying goes: If you don't score in front ... You know what they say. Norway take the lead. Terland scores a few seconds after coming on as a substitute.
-
73.
Third change for Switzerland
Ivelj makes way for Mauron.
-
70.
Wonderful attack by the Nati
Wälti with a skillful advance and an even better pass to Beney, who sprints into the opponent's penalty area with the ball. Her lob over the goalkeeper lands just wide of the goal. Too bad. The next top chance for the Nati.
-
63.
Huge chance for the Nati
Vallotto hits a corner kick. The ball is missed by Norwegian after Norwegian, Maritz suddenly and completely unexpectedly takes the ball. She is completely unmarked at the second post. Probably too surprising for Maritz herself, who fails to hit the ball cleanly and sends it into the night sky.
-
61.
Next change for Switzerland
Piubel leaves the pitch and Beney joins the team.
-
56.
The wait for the first chance after the changeover continues
... and the corner kick is skillfully cleared by Switzerland.
-
55.
Entertainment factor drops
There's not much going on at the moment. Even less than in the entertaining first half. The last ten minutes summarized: a game between the two sixteen. Now a corner kick for Norway ...
-
46.
Let's move on
The Swiss make a change: Terchoun comes on for Crnogorcevic.
-
45.
Break
A 0:0 of the better kind. Both teams go on the offensive and create chances. The best chance belongs to the Norwegians, who hit the far post from a free kick in the 30th minute. Now there are 15 minutes to catch their breath.
-
42.
Vallotto passes and doesn't shoot
Vallotto decides to pass to the outside on the edge of the penalty area. She could also have shot from a promising position. Crnogorcevic then takes the shot, but her finish is easy pickings for the Norwegian keeper.
-
30.
The Nati in aluminum luck
Big, big, really big chance for Norway! Chelsea player Reiten hits a free kick against the crossbar in the center of the penalty area. But one thing has to be said: The free kick should not have been given because the Norwegians were in an offside position.
-
26.
Vallotto just a few centimetres short
Vallotto sniffs the lead goal for the Swiss! Maritz delivers a wonderful cross from the left into the middle of the penalty area, Vallotto sprints towards it and can only stroke the ball with her head. A few centimetres were missing and it would have been a real danger.
-
20.
Norway take control of the game
It's a lively game. There are no chances at the moment, but there is a lot of pace in the game. There is still a lack of skillful finishing - on both the Norwegian and Swiss sides. However, the last few minutes belong to the Norwegians in terms of play.
-
9.
Schertenleib with great preparatory work
The Swiss were not impressed by Norway's first sign of life and continued to push forward. Schertenleib passes to Ivelj in the penalty area, who looks for the finish. The ball flies over the goal.
-
7.
Norway with first chance
On the counter-attack, the Norwegians had their first chance. The Scandinavians sprint into the danger zone on the left, but their header from a cross flies just wide of the left goalpost.
-
5.
First goal for the Nati
Vallotto plays a wonderful pass to Piubel, who dances through the Norwegian legs in the opposing penalty area. Her shot into the bottom left corner is well saved by the keeper.
-
3.
Strong start
The Swiss attack vehemently in the opening minutes and after just a few moments, they are awarded their first corner kick. The Norwegians were able to punch the ball away after a poor save by the keeper. The national team are wide awake at the start and have a lot of possession.
-
1.
The game is underway
The Swiss team plays in white from left to right, Norway in red in the other direction.
-
This is how the Swiss start
-
Will Switzerland get their next points?
The Swiss drew 0-0 against Iceland in the Nations League opener, and they will be looking to pick up more points against the slightly favored Norwegians. The last meeting with Norway at the 2023 World Cup ended 0-0.
-
When asked about Lehmann, national team coach Sundhage breaks her golden rule
When Pia Sundhage is asked about players who are not in the squad, she always says that she prefers to talk about those who are there. The national team coach breaks this rule with Alisha Lehmann.
-
The record-breaking player does not shy away from traveling for Switzerland
Ana Maria Crnogorcevic is currently preparing for the season with Seattle. Nevertheless, she is expected to play a key role in the national team - and set the tone in the recently uninspired offense.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Nations League match between Switzerland and Norway.