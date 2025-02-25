The national team put in a strong performance against Norway. The Swiss responded to falling behind with a superb goal. A late goal conceded then costs the Swiss a point in Norway

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland lose 2-1 to Norway in the Nations League.

The Nati first went behind, then equalized with a remarkable goal from Sydney Schertenleib.

In the end, however, the Swiss were defeated in Norway. "We deserved more," said central defender Luana Bühler after the game. Show more

The chances were there for the Swiss to get a point or even a win in Stavanger. But they lacked accuracy or the final consistency in their finishing. Only Sydney Schertenleib made something of one of the many good attacks. The 18-year-old playmaker made it 1-1 in the 83rd minute with a shot from 18 meters after captain Lia Wälti had won the ball.

Norway had an answer. The Scandinavians made it 1-1 in the 87th minute through Graham Hansen, Schertenleib's team-mate at FC Barcelona, after a free kick and a scramble in the Swiss penalty area. The hosts scored their first goal in the 74th minute through Elisabeth Terland, who had come on as a substitute seconds earlier. A shallow pass into the deep had undermined the Swiss defense for once.

Beney's reaction

"We deserved more after that performance," Swiss defender Luana Bühler told SRF. She noted that, in particular in attack, they were much more successful than four days ago in the goalless draw against Iceland. Pia Sundhage's team, who had only made a few changes to the starting line-up compared to the match against Iceland, had their best phase in the minutes before 0:1. Within a short space of time, the Swiss failed several times from good positions. Noelle Maritz missed a shot in the opposing penalty area from a few meters out, and Iman Beney produced two good, unrewarded actions.

Beney put in a strong performance after coming on as a substitute for striker Seraina Piubel, who was moved up into the starting line-up this time. The YB teenager should have scored points with Sundhage. She was much more active and effective than Piubel previously. Even with Piubel on the pitch, the Swiss side were able to mount a number of good attacks for an hour, but lacked the final push on goal. The best chance of the first half belonged to the Norwegians, who hit the post through Graham Hansen.

Schertenleib convinces

Even though Switzerland left Stavanger without any points, they can take some confidence from what they showed. They were on an equal footing against a very well-staffed opponent, who were able to replace their entire offense in the last half hour. Sydney Schertenleib, who was involved in almost every attack by the Swiss, stood out.

The 18-year-old from Zurich, who is currently only a substitute at Champions League winners FC Barcelona, has impressive qualities. Not only is she a promise for the future, but after her performances in the last two games she is already indispensable for Switzerland. Surprisingly calm for her age and technically flawless, Schertenleib controlled the game in the center and made a decisive contribution to Sundhage being able to look more positively towards the European Championship than four days ago.