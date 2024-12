The upswing under Pia Sundhage is also reflected in the world rankings: Switzerland moves up two places. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's national team finishes 2024 as number 23 in the FIFA world rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss women have thus improved by two positions compared to the last publication in August.

The ranking continues to be led by the USA, now followed by European champions Spain and Germany, who have each moved up one place at the expense of England.