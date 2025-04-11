The national team players will also pose on June 26 before the match against the Czech Republic Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will play their final test match with a view to the home European Championships on Thursday, June 26, against the Czech Republic.

The match will kick off at 18:00 on the Schützenwiese in Winterthur.

The Swiss Football Association also announced in a communiqué that the final European Championship squad will be nominated on June 23. The third week of preparations will then begin in St. Gallen with the match against the Czech Republic and the move to the base camp in Thun on June 28.