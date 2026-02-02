Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Chelsea go down 5-1 away at Man City. Peng is not to blame, the 23-year-old sits on the bench.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney has been given very little playing time in recent games. In the 5-1 win against Chelsea, the 19-year-old didn't get a chance to play at all. Man City are now 11 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

It's not often that Maritz sits on the bench in the 2-1 defeat. The 30-year-old had previously been a controversial regular at Aston Villa.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler sets up the 1-0 in the 10th minute. She was substituted in the 70th minute with the score at 1-1 and had to watch as Tottenham scored the 2-1 winner three minutes later.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel is substituted in the 86th minute, but the result remains the same.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Luana Bühler is one of five Tottenham players currently out with knee injuries.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

Csillag was substituted in the 66th minute against Manchester United with the score at 1-2. She is unable to turn the game around. In the end, the bottom team lost 3-1 to Man City's first rivals.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

The away game against Arsenal was postponed because the Gunners were in action as the Champions League winners in the Women's Champions Cup. However, the newly in love Alisha Lehmann made good use of her free time, as a video she posted on Instagram shows.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen is substituted against RB Leipzig a quarter of an hour before the end. Bitter: Frankfurt concede the equalizer in the 4th minute of stoppage time. Riesen tries to clear the ball but is one step too late.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler put in a decent performance, but failed to score against Leipzig. When she is substituted in the 89th minute, the score is still 2:1 for Frankfurt. From outside the box, she sees her team concede the equalizer.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj comes on for Reuteler. She is supposed to help the team hold on to the lead. She does not succeed. But she is not to blame for the goal conceded.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Wolfsburg play against 1. FC Köln on Monday.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Naomi Luyet signed for Hoffenheim in the summer. However, she missed the European Championship and the entire preliminary round due to injury. She is also not in the squad for the start of the second half of the season.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg win 2:0 away from home against HSV, with Julia Stierli opening the scoring in the 25th minute. She pushes the ball over the line from close range.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli sets up the goal to make it 1:0 with a perfectly timed header. Shortly after the break, the national team striker passes her opponent and is stopped with an emergency foul. In the 82nd minute, she gets into position, is perfectly served and scores to make it 2:0.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 78th minute and shortly afterwards set up Fölmli's 2:0 with an excellent pass. Shortly afterwards she is shown a yellow card.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli set up Fölmli's first chance as early as the 3rd minute. She also had a few good moves after that. In the 61st minute, however, she was substituted with a yellow card.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig fall 2-0 behind against Frankfurt. The Swiss international goalkeeper is powerless to prevent the goals.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament before the European Championships. She is not yet fit for action, but is working hard for her comeback.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin celebrate a 4-2 away win against SGS Essen after trailing 2-0. Böhi has to make do with the role of substitute goalkeeper.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

Kamber moved from Basel to Union Berlin in the winter. In her second competitive match, her first as a starter, she scored her first goal the day after her 20th birthday. In the 9th minute of stoppage time, Kamber climbs highest after a cross and nods in to make the final score 4:2.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

In the 0-0 draw against Hoffenheim, she sits on the bench for the entire match.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Cologne play Wolfsburg on Monday.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Cologne play Wolfsburg on Monday.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Cologne play Wolfsburg on Monday.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Nuremberg go down 4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen. Meroni plays through, but can hardly make his mark.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

The match against Bayern Munich had to be canceled due to weather conditions. The match will be rescheduled for February 11.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Nati captain Lia Wälti is substituted at half-time against Sassuolo with the score at 3-0.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris plays in defense and helps to keep the score at zero. Juve are currently third in the table.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

She tearfully announced the week before last that she would be out indefinitely due to cartilage damage. Without Pilgrim, league leaders Roma dropped points away against Parma (3-3).

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

The 22-year-old is on the bench for Sassuolo as usual.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona celebrate a 4-1 win against Sevilla. Schertenleib scored in the 31st minute to make it 2-0, her shot from around 15 meters being deflected unstoppably by an opponent. Barça lead the table by 10 points from Real Madrid (17 wins, 1 defeat) and have a goal difference of 85:5 after 18 rounds.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté converted a well-taken penalty in the 80th minute to make it 1-1. Six minutes later, Athletic Bilbao hit the back of the net to win 2-1.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun is on the bench for the 3-0 win against Racing Strasbourg.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun was substituted for Crnogorcevic in the 83rd minute. Six minutes later, Dijon scored to make it 3-0.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The 35-year-old was a pale figure on her debut for Strasbourg.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili is credited with an assist. In the chasing duel against Feyenoord Rotterdam, she passes the ball to her teammate in the 20th minute, who scores to make it 2-0. Xhemaili was substituted in the 69th minute with the score at 2:1. It was not enough to win, however, as the home team scored in the 9th minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Tampa Bay play Spokane Zyphyr 2-2, with Gaillard coming on in the 84th minute. Not much happens after that.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

In Norway, the championship doesn't start until March 21.