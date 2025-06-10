  1. Residential Customers
Sweden and Slovenia are in form Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents win final tests

SDA

10.6.2025 - 21:10

Sweden's Ken Sema is celebrated for his third goal
Sweden's Ken Sema is celebrated for his third goal
Keystone

Switzerland's World Cup qualifying opponents Sweden and Slovenia have each emerged from the test phase of the last few days with two victories. Sweden beat Algeria and Slovenia defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Keystone-SDA

10.06.2025, 21:10

10.06.2025, 21:38

Sweden followed up their 2-0 win in Hungary with an ambivalent 4-3 victory over Vladimir Petkovic-coached Algeria. The Scandinavians, who were without their two top strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres, led 4-0 against the North Africans at their national stadium in Solna until the 64th minute. The Cyprus legionnaire Ken Sema scored three times for the hosts before Algeria added their three goals. Sweden will play Switzerland on October 10 and November 15.

Slovenia, Switzerland's second opponent in the World Cup qualifiers on September 8, beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2:1 in a test at home in Celje. Benjamin Verbic and Andres Vombergar, who plays for San Lorenzo in Argentina, scored for the Slovenians led by goalkeeper and captain Jan Oblak. Slovenia had won the first test of the current campaign 1-0 in Luxembourg on Friday.

Switzerland begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in Group B against Kosovo in Basel on September 5.

