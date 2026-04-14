The women's national team turned up the heat after the break and deservedly beat Turkey 3:1. Aurélie Csillag scored twice in the Letzigrund.
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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90+6.
After another top chance, it's over in the Letzi. The Nati beat Turkey 3:1 and also win their third game in the World Cup qualifiers.
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90.
The game is now drawing to a close. There are six minutes of stoppage time.
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84.
Switzerland have not had enough. Kamber and Csillag have two chances to make it 4:1 within seconds, but Akgöz saves twice.
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79.
Is this the decider? Schertenleib takes the ball to the middle, where it luckily finds Calligaris, who takes the ball uncompromisingly and scores to make it 3-1.
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74.
Now the ball is in the net! The usually strong Akgöz is unable to keep out a weak shot from Reuteler. Csillag is in the right place and slots in.
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70.
Crnogorcevic hits the crossbar. A cross from Beney reaches the 35-year-old, who volleys the ball onto the edge of the goal.
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69.
Navarro wants to give new impetus and brings on Lia Kamber instead of Riola Xhemaili for the last 20 minutes.
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68.
Schertenleib makes a strong run but once again fails to beat Akgöz in the Turkish goal.
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57.
How do the Nati react to conceding this goal? They want to play forward again quickly, but are lacking penetration at the moment.
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52.
The Turks react immediately. Switzerland are unable to clear a cross properly and the ball bounces right at Topcu's feet. The Turkish player takes off immediately and strikes into the far corner to equalize.
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48.
And now Switzerland are in front! And how! Beney plays a ball flat into the penalty area, where Csillag converts beautifully with his heel. A dream goal to make it 1:0.
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46.
And Switzerland immediately have the best chance of the game. Beney is sent deep but then fails alone in front of Akgöz, who reacts strongly.
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46.
The game continues.
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45.
And then it's the break at the Letzigrund. More must come from the Nati in the second half.
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43.
When Switzerland lose the ball, the Turks have a lot of space. But they fail to take advantage of the promising transition moments. Fortunately for the Nati.
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34.
Schertenleib has the next shot. But her shot from 16 meters is well over.
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31.
First good chance for the Nati. Reuteler spectacularly delivers a cross straight at goal from the air. Akgöz is on hand to deflect the ball over the bar.
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28.
Switzerland have more possession and also move forward, but the final pass often lacks the necessary accuracy.
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18.
Crossbar! Now the Nati are in luck. Turkey head in a cross, the ball hits the edge of the goal and from there back into the path of a Turkish striker. While Peng misjudged the cross beforehand, she then makes a great save with the follow-up shot.
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14.
And suddenly the Turks have their best chance of the game. After winning the ball, Hancar could go in alone on goal, but decides to take a shot from 50 meters and tries to dupe Peng, who has rushed out of goal. The shot goes wide of the goal.
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9.
Schertenleib delivers a dangerous ball into the middle, where the Turkish goalkeeper Akgöz saves with her fists at the last second. The subsequent corner kick is unsuccessful.
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4.
A free kick from half field is dangerous for the first time. Xhemaili takes a shot in the middle but misses well.
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1.
Here we go. Switzerland kick off and play from left to right.
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The players run in
The match will start in a few moments. The national anthems follow.
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The national team line-up
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Hello ...
and welcome to the World Cup qualifier between Switzerland and Turkey. The women's national team wants to put itself in a good position to win the group before playing Turkey again in Sinop on Saturday.
The Nati and the Turks have both won their first two matches against Northern Ireland and Malta. Switzerland are in first place thanks to their superior goal difference (6:1 to 4:0), so a win tonight would be important for Rafel Navarro's team.