Good attempts, but no goal: Sydney Schertenleib and the Swiss national team do not get off to the desired start to the new international season. Picture: sda

The Swiss women's national team drew with Iceland in the first round of League A of the Nations League. In an evenly-matched game at the Letzigrund in Zurich, neither team managed to score.

Luca Betschart

After the heavy defeat against Germany (0:6) and the honorable defeat in England (0:1), national coach Pia Sundhage changed her team in several positions for the first game of the new year. Captain Lia Wälti returned after recovering from injury, as did defensive boss Luana Bühler. The experienced players gave the team the desired stability.

In offense, the Swiss were unable to compensate for the absence of Géraldine Reuteler. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, who was in such splendid form, had to withdraw at short notice due to muscular problems and was clearly absent.

Sundhage's team found it difficult to create attacking moves against the compact Icelandic side. Sometimes there was a lack of precision, sometimes a lack of penetration and often simply a lack of a brilliant idea.

Schertenleib puts in a committed performance

Sydney Schertenleib was the only player with a goal threat. The 18-year-old, who scored for the first time in her fifth game for FC Barcelona on Sunday, repeatedly demonstrated her technical skills. However, she was unable to score. Schertenleib failed twice from promising positions. On one occasion, she lacked accuracy in her pass to Iman Beney after she had made a remarkable break in the penalty area.

Although the Icelanders had less possession, they had more chances in the penalty area and more shots on target. However, Elvira Herzog in the Swiss goal rarely faced any real danger.

Consequently, the two teams drew goalless in the first of three duels in four months. The world number 14 is not only Switzerland's opponent in the Nations League, but also at the home European Championship this summer.

90.+4. Then the game is over - Switzerland and Iceland draw 0-0 No more goals in the final minutes. Switzerland and Iceland share the points in the Nations League opener.

90.+1. Yellow card against Pilgrim The Swiss player mows down her opponent and is shown a yellow card.

90. Will the winning goal be scored? 90 minutes are up. There are still 4 minutes of added time. Will there be another goal at the Letzigrund?

84. Double substitution for Switzerland Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Smilla Vallotto are off, Nadine Riesen and Alona Bienz come on for the final minutes.

80. Ivelj just hits the opposite player Ivelj takes a shot, but only hits the head of opponent Brynjarsdottir. She goes down and has to be tended to.

76. Next yellow card against Iceland Brynjarsdottir is shown a yellow card for a tactical foul.

72. Jonsdottir shoots over the goal The Icelanders take a corner. Jonsdottir moves to the center and tries it, the ball flies over the goal again.

71. Yellow card against Iceland Johannsdottir holds Ivelj back and receives a yellow card.

63. Pilgrim's shot is blocked Schertenleib capitalizes on a bad pass from Iceland and finds Pilgrim in the sixteen. However, her shot on the turn is blocked.

61. Beney leaves the pitch Pia Sundhage makes her first substitution. Alayah Pilgrim comes on for Iman Beney.

56. Next advance by the Swiss Then it becomes dangerous again on the other side. Vallotto takes the ball dangerously to the middle, but the Swiss players cannot get the ball over the goal line.

54. Dangerous header from Viggosdottir After a foul by Bühler, the Icelanders are awarded a dangerous free kick. Viggosdottir rises highest after the cross, but heads the ball just wide of the goal.

48. Switzerland's best chance! Schertenleib shows her class once again and gets in a tackle, but her pass is intercepted. Nevertheless, Ivelj gets her shot away, but it is deflected over the goal.

46. The game continues at the Letzigrund Can the Swiss improve after the break?

45. Break at the Letzigrund! The two teams go into the break with a goalless draw.

35. Advance by the Swiss Stierli plays a long ball to Schertenleib, who asserts herself with a strong individual action and takes a shot. However, the shot is deflected slightly and flies over the goal.

33. Next opportunity for Iceland Vallotto plays a misplaced pass, which gives the Icelanders their next chance. But Vilhjamsdottir makes too little of it. Herzog makes a save.

30. Herzog makes a strong save Vilhjalmsdottir gets a shot away on the edge of the penalty area and forces Herzog into a strong save. The 24-year-old stretches out and saves Switzerland from falling behind.

25. Yellow against Stierli Central defender Stierli holds her opponent back a little on the halfway line and is immediately shown the first card of the game.

20. First chance for Switzerland Switzerland now have their best opportunity so far. Crnogorcevic brings the ball in flat from the right, where Schertenleib is waiting. But the young Barcelona striker does not hit the ball as she should. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic in action. Picture: Keystone

18. Next advance by Iceland This time, captain Viggosdottir gets her head to a cross. Once again the ball flies over the box.

15. Chance for Iceland after a mistake by Calligaris Calligaris clears a long ball poorly. Asgeirsdottir therefore takes a shot in front of the penalty area, which flies wide of the crossbar.

10. First goal for Iceland Following a throw-in, Iceland enter the Swiss penalty area for the first time. Johannsdottir takes a shot but puts the ball well over the goal.

5. Switzerland dominate the game at the start The home team have significantly more possession in the opening minutes. However, the first offensive runs are not dangerous.

0. Everything is already underway at the Letzigrund - the game is underway! The players have taken to the pitch, the national anthems have been played - the Nations League opener between Switzerland and Iceland can begin.

0. Lia Wälti: "We are now getting to know the two teams intensively"

0. Sundhage: "If we beat Iceland now, it will give us a lot of confidence for the European Championship"

0. Naina Inauen applied for the national team herself: "I thought I had nothing to lose"

0. Start of the year with the home European Championships The Swiss women's national team will be in action for the first time this year on Friday. National coach Pia Sundhage's team will host Iceland in the Nations League opener at the Letzigrund in Zurich. The current world number 14 will also be one of the Swiss women's opponents in the preliminary round at the home European Championships this summer.

0. Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker for the match between Switzerland and Iceland in the Nations League. Kick-off at the Letzigrund is at 7pm, you can follow the game live here. Show more

