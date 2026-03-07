National coach Rafel Navarro demands the next win right away Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will play their second match in the World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Rafel Navarro's team will be aiming for their second win in Malta.

"It's important for us to win the six games": the new coach set out the direction ahead of the start of the World Cup campaign. His players followed suit - at least in terms of results. After the effortless 2:0 win against Northern Ireland in Lausanne, the next must-win game awaits with Malta.

The women from the Mediterranean island are ranked 88th in the world and lost 3-0 to Turkey on Tuesday. It is safe to assume that there will be no more resistance than from Northern Ireland in Ta'Qali on Saturday. Even if Navarro says that the result is the main priority, the main aim is to fine-tune the automatisms and internalize the new philosophy with an offensive approach and plenty of possession.

Switzerland have met Malta twice in serious matches so far, both of which resulted in clear victories. In qualifying for the 2015 World Cup, the Swiss won 11:0 in front of their home crowd and 5:0 away. At the end of the campaign, they qualified for a major tournament for the first time. If that's not a good omen...