Reaching the knockout round at the home European Championships was historic for the Swiss women's soccer team Keystone

Reaching the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time does not pay off for the Swiss women's national team in the FIFA world rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pia Sundhage's team dropped one position to 24th place.

Despite their defeat in the final, the ranking is now headed by the world champions from Spain, who ousted the USA from the top spot after one year. European champions England improved from 5th to 4th place after successfully defending their title. The German women dropped from 3rd to 5th place after their semi-final loss to Spain.