Coach Luigi Pisino leads the Swiss U17 national team to the 2025 World Cup in Qatar Keystone

Switzerland will face Mexico, South Korea and Côte d'Ivoire in the group stage of this year's U17 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was the result of the draw in Doha.

The 2025 World Cup, which has been increased from 24 to 48 teams, will take place in Qatar from November 3 to 27. Switzerland, coached by Luigi Pisino since 2023, qualified as one of the four best European group runners-up.

This is only Switzerland's second appearance at the U17 World Cup finals. They won the title in Nigeria in 2009, when coach Daniel Ryser's team included Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic.