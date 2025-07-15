Top favorites Spain face Switzerland in the European Championship quarter-finals. The Spaniards have a lot of respect for the national team - they expect a great atmosphere and a difficult game.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland will face Spain's star ensemble in the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

The Spaniards paid the national team a lot of respect in the run-up: "They fought to the death in all the games in the group stage."

Star attacker Athenea del Castillo also raves about the great atmosphere: "The stadiums fill up every time, which is extremely important. The media's interest increases and we become more visible." Show more

Switzerland will face top favorites Spain in the quarter-finals of the home European Championships. Coach Montse Tomé's team finished first in Group B - with three wins from three games and a goal difference of 14:3.

In their final group game, the Spaniards recorded a commanding 3-1 victory over Italy despite falling behind. blue Sport was able to speak to some of the players after the game in Wankdorf.

Athenea del Castillo, who scored a dream goal to make it 1-1 against Italy, had this to say about Switzerland: "They're a great team, we watched all the games in the other group because all of them could have been our opponents. Switzerland are a team with young but great players."

Defender María Méndez says: "They fought to the death in all the games in the group stage. The thrill of playing at home, with the support of the fans, is enormous." Switzerland will be a challenging opponent who will make it difficult for them: "They put pressure on the front and don't stop running for 90 minutes."

Midfielder Maite Zubieta says of the national team: "The fans support them loudly in every game. There will be a great atmosphere for women's football in the quarter-finals." Athenea del Castillo adds: "The stadiums fill up every time, which is extremely important. Media interest increases and we become more visible. I'm very happy that we can play against Switzerland."

Del Castillo sees her dream goal for the first time

Naturally, there are also a lot of Spanish media representatives in the mixed zone. One of them shows Athenea del Castillo her dream goal on her smartphone, which she scored to make it 1:1 against Italy.

The Real Madrid player sees the goal for the first time and her reaction is delicious: "It looks better now than it did live. I didn't expect it to be so good," says the 24-year-old, adding: "At the end of the day, I want to help the team and I've done that, so I'm very happy."

Will Athenea be able to shine in the same way against Switzerland? She is just one of many outstanding players, as the Spanish star ensemble also includes the two world footballers Alexia Putellas (2021 and 2022) and Aitana Bonmati (2023 and 2024). The match against Switzerland will take place on Friday at 9 pm at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

