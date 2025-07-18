The Swiss women's team will face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals. The world champions go into the game as the big favorites and the majority of fans agree: Switzerland has no chance.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The European Championship quarter-finals will see Switzerland face world champions Spain.

Despite the euphoric home crowd, the Swiss team is the underdog in this match.

blue Sport asked Spanish fans whether Switzerland has any chance at all. Their opinion is relatively clear. Show more

Despite having home advantage, Switzerland go into the European Championship quarter-final against world champions Spain as the clear underdogs. The Spaniards have not only won all their group matches, but have also dominated and in some cases outclassed their opponents.

blue Sport spoke to the fans before the last group game against Italy (which Spain won 3:1) and asked them how they rate a quarter-final against Switzerland and whether our national team has any chance at all.

One fan said that Switzerland had played very well so far, but that Spain was still far, far superior to the Nati: "Spain is far superior to all the nations taking part in the European Championship." Another fan takes a similar line: "Switzerland are playing well, but we are world champions and will beat anyone who gets in our way."

Another Spaniard says that Switzerland is not yet ready, but has a talented team with many young players who will be an important team in Europe in the future.

In general, the Spanish fan camp has high hopes for Switzerland, but hardly anyone believes the national team can pull off the big coup: "I think they can score a goal, but they won't win."

One fan, however, says: "Switzerland have a good team, I'm convinced by Reuteler, she's a world-class midfielder. She is very strong." In the duel against Spain, the team that plays better should progress. "Both deserve to progress."

Australians wish Switzerland the best

Not all the fans in Spain shirts outside the Wankdorf are from Spain. blue Sport meets three fans who have traveled from Australia especially for the European Championship.

The Women's World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The Australians made it to the semi-finals, which triggered a great deal of euphoria there. The three fans have similar wishes for Switzerland: "I want Switzerland to progress and play well. We saw Australia at the home World Cup and they were good. That was fantastic for us. I really want Switzerland to play well."

However, they don't think Switzerland have a real chance against the superstars from Spain: "They were unlucky with the draw. Spain are the most difficult team there is." So the result tip is: 4:1 for Spain.

