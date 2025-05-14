Murat Yakin's team will play twice in Basel and once in Geneva in the World Cup qualifiers Keystone

The Swiss men's national team opens its qualifying campaign for next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with two home games in Basel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Friday, September 5, coach Murat Yakin's team will face Kosovo at St. Jakob-Park, followed three days later by Slovenia in Basel.

The venue for the third and final home game of the campaign has also been decided. Switzerland will face Sweden in Geneva on Saturday, November 15. It is not yet known where the away games against the three opponents will take place.