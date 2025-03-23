  1. Residential Customers
Torn anterior cruciate ligament Nati jewel Alvyn Sanches out for several months

Linus Hämmerli

23.3.2025

Image: Keystone

Image: Keystone

Image: Keystone

Image: Keystone

Alvyn Sanches was injured on his international debut against Northern Ireland. Tests at Lausanne-Sport have now revealed that he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament. The winger will be out for several months.

23.03.2025, 13:22

23.03.2025, 13:33

  • Alvyn Sanches tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during the international match against Northern Ireland.
  • Sanches will not be available to Lausanne-Sport and the national team for several months.
Alvyn Sanches made his debut in the Swiss national team on Friday evening. A short time later, he fell to the ground with his face contorted in pain. Support staff had to accompany the 22-year-old winger to the dressing room.

The association then announced on Saturday that the newly-crowned national team player would leave the camp and undergo further examinations at his club Lausanne.

"Sanches will not be able to play on the pitch for several months," the Super League club announced on social media on Sunday afternoon. Sanches has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

Magnin must make do without top goalscorer

"It would be extremely bitter if it's something serious. We saw what he's capable of in the two or three actions," said Yakin immediately after the test against Northern Ireland.

The loss of Sanches is also a blow for Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin. Sanches is the Vaud side's top scorer. The tricky player has scored twelve goals in 28 games.

