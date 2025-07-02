Goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer has won 7 World Cup and European Championship titles with Germany. When blue Sport met her for an interview a few weeks ago, she was convinced that the women's national team could pull off a major coup at the European Championships.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue Sport sums it up for you She wears a cap and is a cool sock! blue Sport meets Nadine Angerer for a chat at the bar. She's a world-class footballer, a ramp sow, has been goalkeeping coach for the national team for over a year and has a lot to say.

The five-time European champion, two-time world champion and world soccer player is still in the spotlight even after her retirement. There is hardly a TV format for which she is not available.

At the moment, however, her full focus is on the national team and the European Championships. Angerer is dreaming big. "We have so much potential. I hope that the European Championship sparks a hype," she says in blue Sport's Bar Talks in February. Show more

Nadine Angerer has been many things: an extra in the German crime series "Rosenheim Cops" or a protagonist in the reality show "Goodbye Deutschland" - and not least one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Two-time world champion, five-time European champion and world goalkeeper are just the most prominent titles she has earned. She has been coaching the goalkeepers of the Swiss women's national team alongside national coach Pia Sundhage since March 2024.

She scouted her goalkeepers before accepting

Even when she was approached, the job appealed to her - simply because the home European Championships were coming up and Switzerland was "a beautiful country". Nevertheless, she only accepted after she had taken a close look at the goalkeepers in the national team - without their knowledge. And she was amazed by the quality demonstrated by Elvira Herzog, Livia Peng and Nadine Böhi. "I thought: Wow, that's a lot of potential," Angerer told blue Sport in February.

She had previously spent ten years in club football in the USA with Portland - first as a player, then eight years as a goalkeeping coach.

Especially at the beginning, it wasn't easy to make the leap into national team football. "I like to build something. And that's just easier in club football," says Angerer. But she has long since grown fond of the national team. "We're a great group and it's a lot of fun." Even if you only see each other every few weeks.

"Fun and entertainment? I can't help it"

As much as she enjoys the work and appreciates the team and the country, there is one thing that bothers the ambitious German with the impressive palmarès. "Switzerland always makes itself smaller than it is. I quickly noticed that."

Changing attitudes, strengthening ambitions and self-confidence - Angerer also sees these as her tasks. Even if she is occasionally slowed down by Patricia Gsell, her Swiss goalkeeping coach colleague. "We have so much potential, a great staff, I'm sure we can become European champions. Absolutely! But the conviction is still a bit lacking in the team," says Angerer. And: "I hope that the European Championships will create hype and leave a mark - for the girls today, but also for the generations to come."

But Angerer does not primarily want to help prepare the players for the big coup with pressure and drudgery - but above all with fun. After all, Angerer was already considered a "party animal" in her playing days. Today she says: "I can't help it. I'm certainly not a dictatorial coach."

The whole conversation with Nadine Angerer in the video

