Switzerland must put aside its dream of qualifying for a World Cup semifinal for the first time. In Kansas City, Murat Yakin's team lost 1-3 in overtime to world champion Argentina.

Alexis Mac Allister scored for the South Americans just ten minutes into the game. Switzerland equalized through Dan Ndoye in the 67th minute and had to play a man down starting in the 72nd minute after Breel Embolo received a yellow-red card. The match wasn’t decided in Argentina’s favor until extra time.