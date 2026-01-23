The Swiss national team's World Cup run comes to an end in the quarterfinals. Coach Murat Yakin's team loses 1-3 to Argentina in extra time.

It’s a scene that will haunt Breel Embolo for a while. Shortly after his team’s celebrated equalizer, the forward is pressured at the center line. He senses an opponent closing in and takes off before any actual contact is made. The referee doesn’t see it at first and shows Leandro Paredes a yellow card.

Then the VAR intervenes. They’re reviewing a “mistaken identity.” This rule was created for situations where the wrong player was cautioned. And upon reviewing the video, the referee sees that Embolo was struck while in the air and reverses his decision. The yellow card is now shown to the Swiss forward; it’s his second, so he must leave the field.

In disbelief, Embolo tries to explain his side of the story to the referee and then breaks down in tears. Just as his team had gotten back into the game, the 29-year-old’s rash action forces the Swiss to play a man down and causes the momentum to shift.

A dream goal ends Switzerland's dreams

Murat Yakin then changed the formation, replacing two offensive players with two defensive ones. With a lineup consisting of five defenders, three midfielders, and Zeki Amdouni as the lone striker, the Swiss coach hoped to somehow hold on to the tie until the final whistle.

The Argentines, who had been virtually invisible on offense for much of the game, stepped up their efforts. They even launched a full-scale offensive push and created some good scoring chances before the end of regulation time. On one occasion, Lionel Messi shot just wide of the goal; on another, Gregor Kobel made a spectacular save.

But in the 112th minute, even the Swiss goalie had no chance. Julian Alvarez cut inside from the edge of the penalty area and curled the ball perfectly into the far corner. Shortly before the end, Lautaro Martinez made it 3–1 on a counterattack. Once again, just as they had twelve years ago in the World Cup round of 16, Switzerland had to concede defeat to Argentina in extra time.

Long, Unsuccessful Attempts

From Switzerland’s perspective, the defeat is bitter because the team missed out on making history by reaching the World Cup semifinals for the first time. Above all, however, it’s because they were able to keep pace without any trouble for 70 minutes against an Argentine team that played extremely modestly. After their early goal—Alexis Mac Allister scored with a header off a corner kick in the 10th minute—the South Americans almost completely retreated and let the Swiss dictate the play.

They struggled for a long time, appearing uninspired or inaccurate on offense. Once again, Johan Manzambi was sorely missed. The 20-year-old, who was the top Swiss scorer in this tournament with three goals and two assists, was sidelined due to a knee injury, just as he had been against Colombia. Yakin never found a way to compensate for this loss.

After the failed experiment with Ardon Jashari, the Swiss national team coach opted for Fabian Rieder in the quarterfinals to play behind striker Embolo. But while the Bern native worked hard defensively, he lacked dribbling ability and a drive toward the goal—qualities that set Manzambi apart.

A Brief Glimmer of Hope After Ndoye's Equalizer

In the second half, the Swiss began to step up their offensive efforts. They often tried their luck with crosses into the penalty area or long-range shots, but these were frequently blocked by the opposing defenders.

In the 67th minute, it was finally a quick series of short passes that led to the goal. Dan Ndoye started the play himself, Ricardo Rodriguez found an opening in the defense, and Ndoye finished it off with a well-placed shot from a tight angle.

It was during that phase that Argentina faltered briefly, before the fateful incident involving Embolo and his red card. We’ll never know what might have happened in this game without it. The reality is that Switzerland’s strong run in the tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals.

Telegram:

Argentina – Switzerland 3–1 (1–1, 1–0) OT

Kansas City. – 69,045 spectators. – Referee: Silva Pinheiro (POR). – Goals: 10. Mac Allister (Messi) 1–0. 67. Ndoye (Rodríguez) 1–1. 112. Alvarez (López) 2–1. 121. Lautaro Martínez 3–1.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Molina (85. Montiel), Romero (105. Otamendi), Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico (78. González); Paredes (110. López); De Paul (85. Lautaro Martínez), Fernández (90. Almada), Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.

Switzerland: Kobel; Zakaria (96' Jashari), Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez (95' Cömert); Freuler (115. Vargas), Xhaka; Sow (86. Widmer), Rieder (86. Muheim), Ndoye (86. Amdouni); Embolo.

Notes: 72. Yellow-red card against Embolo. Yellow cards: 44. Embolo. 97. Almada. 98. Lautaro Martínez. 114. López.