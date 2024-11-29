No amount of discussion helped: Switzerland concede a heavy defeat in front of a record crowd. Picture: sda

The Swiss women's national team loses the second-last test match of the year against Germany 0:6, with the fans once again providing a record crowd at the Letzigrund in Zurich.

Luca Betschart

When temperatures are hovering around freezing point, there are perhaps more pleasant activities than freezing your fingers off in the stands of a football stadium. Or so you might think. At least 17,306 people saw it differently on Friday evening when they made the pilgrimage to the Letzigrund stadium to watch the women's national team's last appearance of the year.

The stadium was once again the venue for a record crowd in Swiss women's football - just as it was at the end of October for the 1-1 draw against Australia, when 14,370 spectators set a record that would only stand for just over a month.

The fans watched a match in which the Swiss suffered their heaviest defeat since the 7-1 defeat against world champions Spain in the Nations League at the end of October 2023. The Germans, two-time world champions and eight-time European champions, were extremely defiant from the outset and put the Swiss under pressure. However, Elvira Herzog, in her first game since being officially named number 1 in goal, acted calmly and was on hand a few times with good positioning and several saves. Until Sjoeke Nüsken caught her out with her header at the near post after a corner shortly before the break.

Serious absences

In the second half, it became clear that national coach Pia Sundhage was missing players in this test against her big neighbors - captain Lia Wälti, defensive boss Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler, Naomi Luyet and Ramona Bachmann - who had recently and also in the 2-1 win over France been among the mainstays, as they should be at the European Championships this summer.

However, Switzerland lacked the substance to hold their own against this opponent. The DFB team scored four goals between the 50th and 73rd minute. Substitute Laura Freigang scored twice and Lea Schüller scored her second goal in stoppage time.

It was a sporting setback, but one that clearly did not dampen the euphoria in the stands. In the 70th minute, a wave swept through the Letzigrund. The anticipation of seeing this team at the European Championships is unbroken. On Tuesday, Switzerland will play against European champions England in Sheffield.

Telegram

Switzerland - Germany 0:6 (0:1)

Zurich. - 17'306 spectators. - SR Gonzalez (ESP). - Goals: 43rd Nüsken 0:1. 50th Freigang 0:2. 56th Schüller 0:3. 65th Freigang 0:4. 73rd Zicai 0:5. 91st Schüller 0:6.

Switzerland: Herzog; Maritz, Calligaris, Stierli; Beney (57. Baumann), Vallotto (57. Bienz), Schertenleib (57. Mauron), Riesen (84. Terchoun); Crnogorcevic (73. Csillag), Lehmann (46. Piubel).

Remarks: Switzerland without Bachmann (sick), Reuteler, Bühler, Luyet and Wälti (all injured).

The live ticker: Switzerland - Germany 0:6