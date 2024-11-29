The Swiss women's national team loses the second-to-last test match of the year against Germany 0:6, with the fans once again providing a record crowd at the Letzigrund in Zurich.
When temperatures are hovering around freezing point, there are perhaps more pleasant activities than freezing your fingers off in the stands of a football stadium. Or so you might think. At least 17,306 people saw it differently on Friday evening when they made the pilgrimage to the Letzigrund stadium to watch the women's national team's last appearance of the year.
The stadium was once again the venue for a record crowd in Swiss women's football - just as it was at the end of October for the 1-1 draw against Australia, when 14,370 spectators set a record that would only stand for just over a month.
The fans watched a match in which the Swiss suffered their heaviest defeat since the 7-1 defeat against world champions Spain in the Nations League at the end of October 2023. The Germans, two-time world champions and eight-time European champions, were extremely defiant from the outset and put the Swiss under pressure. However, Elvira Herzog, in her first game since being officially named number 1 in goal, acted calmly and was on hand a few times with good positioning and several saves. Until Sjoeke Nüsken caught her out with her header at the near post after a corner shortly before the break.
Serious absences
In the second half, it became clear that national coach Pia Sundhage was missing players in this test against her big neighbors - captain Lia Wälti, defensive boss Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler, Naomi Luyet and Ramona Bachmann - who had recently and also in the 2-1 win over France been among the mainstays, as they should be at the European Championships this summer.
However, Switzerland lacked the substance to hold their own against this opponent. The DFB team scored four goals between the 50th and 73rd minute. Substitute Laura Freigang scored twice and Lea Schüller scored her second goal in stoppage time.
It was a sporting setback, but one that clearly did not dampen the euphoria in the stands. In the 70th minute, a wave swept through the Letzigrund. The anticipation of seeing this team at the European Championships is unbroken. On Tuesday, Switzerland will play against European champions England in Sheffield.
Telegram
Switzerland - Germany 0:6 (0:1)
Zurich. - 17'306 spectators. - SR Gonzalez (ESP). - Goals: 43rd Nüsken 0:1. 50th Freigang 0:2. 56th Schüller 0:3. 65th Freigang 0:4. 73rd Zicai 0:5. 91st Schüller 0:6.
Switzerland: Herzog; Maritz, Calligaris, Stierli; Beney (57. Baumann), Vallotto (57. Bienz), Schertenleib (57. Mauron), Riesen (84. Terchoun); Crnogorcevic (73. Csillag), Lehmann (46. Piubel).
Remarks: Switzerland without Bachmann (sick), Reuteler, Bühler, Luyet and Wälti (all injured).
The live ticker: Switzerland - Germany 0:6
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
93.
Final whistle at the Letzigrund
The game is over - Switzerland are clearly defeated by Germany.
91.
Goal for Germany! Schüller with the sixth goal
The sixth goal for Germany was scored in stoppage time. Schüller makes his way through the center and converts a cross with his head.
81.
The final phase begins
The match at the Letzigrund has been decided. Germany have shifted down a gear and control the game with plenty of possession.
73.
Now debutant Zicai also scores
Switzerland concede another goal. This time the debutant Zicai scores. Wolter again goes down the right flank. She plays the through pass to Freigang. And the double-goal scorer has the eye for Zicai, who slots home completely unmarked to make it 0:5. The Nati are in trouble.
64.
Freigang scores a brace - Switzerland concede another goal
Germany play their way down the right again. And as with the second goal, Wolter finds Freigang in the middle, who scores again with a direct shot.
56.
Goal for Germany! Schüller makes it 0:3
And it's already 0:3. Schüller is able to deflect a cross from Zicai with his head, beating Elvira Herzog, who has to reach behind her for the third time.
50.
Goal for Germany! Freigang increases the lead to 0:2
Germany come out of the break strongly and put on a lot of pressure. It promptly strikes for the second time. Freigang, who has just come on as a substitute, takes a feed at full stretch and beats Herzog. A strong move.
46.
The 2nd half begins
The game continues at the Letzigrund! Can Switzerland respond to the deficit?
45.
Break at the Letzigrund
Then the first half is over. Switzerland are 1-0 down against Germany after conceding a goal shortly before the break.
43.
Goal for Germany! Nüsken scores with his head
After a corner kick, Elvira Herzog strikes first. Nüsken heads home from point-blank range, leaving the Swiss goalkeeper with no chance. Germany go ahead.
37.
Herzog saves from Cerci
After Schertenleib loses the ball, Germany switch gears at lightning speed. Cerci finally gets a shot away, but Herzog is in the right place to make the save.
35.
Dangerous advance by Switzerland
Schertenleib is able to get through on goal and sets up Riesen. The left-back delivers a low cross to the middle - but unfortunately it finds no takers.
33.
Herzog clears in front of Schüller
Another half-chance for Germany. Dallmann passes a long ball directly into the path of Schülle. But the pass is a little too steep. Herzog hurries out of her box and clears the situation.
25.
Dangerous free kick for Germany
Bühl passes the ball to Schüller, who tries to sneak in behind the Swiss defense. But Schüller slips past the ball.
10.
Next counter-attacking chance for the Nati
Switzerland launch another quick counter-attack. Crnogorcevic has plenty of space on the left side of the attack, runs into the penalty area and looks for Lehmann in the middle. Unfortunately, the pass is too imprecise and is intercepted.
7.
Lehmann misses the ball
Out of nowhere, Lehmann has the chance to go in alone on goal after a mistake in the German defense. But the Nati striker is unable to control the ball as desired and is stopped at the last moment.
6.
Germany control the game
In the first few minutes, the Swiss team withdraw far back and possession mostly belongs to Germany. However, it has not yet been really dangerous in front of Elvira Herzog's goal.
1.
Kick-off at the Letzigrund - can the Nati stand up to Germany?
0.
All set at the Letzigrund - it's about to start
The Letzigrund is almost full. Over 17,000 people are in the stadium. The players of both teams enter the pitch. The national anthems follow and then the game can begin.
0.
The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play
0.
National team on alert: numerous absentees on Friday
Coach Pia Sundhage is missing several key players for the second-last game of the year. Captain Lia Wälti, Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler and Naomi Luyet have to miss the games against Germany and on Tuesday in Sheffield against European champions England. Ramona Bachmann's participation is questionable. The 33-year-old striker is suffering from the flu.
0.
Sundhage raves about Beney: "Iman is unique and has a bright future ahead of him"
At the press conference ahead of the thrilling clash against Germany, national team coach Pia Sundhage praises Iman Beney, who is sitting next to her, to the skies. She predicts a great career for the 18-year-old. Sundhage, who has coached many legends of the sport and was named the best female coach in the world in 2012, is very enthusiastic about her player. "She is, and this is really cool, so focused and at the same time she can show that she is having fun. This combination is unique and I really like it."
0.
The steep rise of Elvira Herzog
Elvira Herzog is officially number 1 in the Swiss national team. After the last test matches, goalkeeping coaches Nadine Angerer and Patricia Gsell gave her the good news. The 24-year-old goalkeeper from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig is overjoyed and wants to repay their trust with strong performances. You can find out more about the steep rise of the national team back-up here.
0.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the match between Switzerland and Germany. After the draw against Australia and the win against France, the Swiss will also be looking to impress against the two-time world champions and eight-time European champions.
However, the record is clearly in Germany's favor. Switzerland have not won any of their previous 18 matches. They have 17 defeats and one draw to their name. The last time they met two years ago, the DFB team won 7:0.