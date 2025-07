The Swiss starting eleven for the test match against the USA in June Keystone

The Swiss national team has moved up one position to 19th place in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coach Murat Yakin's team is still the ninth-best European team in the rankings.

Switzerland's opponents in the World Cup qualifiers are ranked 29th (Sweden), 50th (Slovenia) and 95th (Kosovo).

World champions Argentina remain at the top of the rankings, ahead of European champions Spain.