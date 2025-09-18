  1. Residential Customers
World rankings Switzerland moves up two places

SDA

18.9.2025 - 11:51

Granit Xhaka, captain of the national team, can be happy: Switzerland moves up two places in the world rankings
Keystone

The Swiss national team has climbed two places in the FIFA world rankings. Coach Murat Yakin's team is now in 17th place.

Keystone-SDA

18.09.2025, 11:51

After clear victories against Kosovo and Slovenia at the start of the World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland has overtaken the national teams of Senegal and Japan. It is still the tenth strongest national team in Europe.

Spain is back at the top of the rankings for the first time since June 2014. The European champions replace world champions Argentina, who had held the top spot since April 2023. One of the big losers was Germany, which dropped from 9th to 12th place.

FIFA World Ranking, September 2025

1st (July 2025: 2nd) Spain 1875.37. 2nd (3rd) France 1870.92. 3rd (1st) Argentina 1870.32. 4th (4th) England 1820.44. 5th (6th) Portugal 1779.55. 6th (5th) Brazil 1761.60. 7th (7th) Netherlands 1754.17. 8th (8th) Belgium 1739.54. 9th (10th) Croatia 1714.20. 10th (11th) Italy 1710.06.

Also: 12th (9th) Germany 1704.27. 17th (19th) Switzerland 1648.30. 32nd (29th)* Sweden 1524.62. 50th (50th)* Slovenia 1462.96. 91st (95th)* Kosovo 1262.10. 204th (204th) Liechtenstein 808.48.

* Swiss opponents in the World Cup qualifiers

