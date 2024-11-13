The Swiss (Coumba Sow) host Iceland in their Nations League opener. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's national team kick off their Nations League campaign with a home match against Iceland as they prepare for an intense European Championship year.

The Swiss women's national team begins its Nations League campaign with a home match against Iceland on February 21. This marks the opening match in Group 2 of League A.

Four days after the opening game, the Swiss women will travel to Norway to play their second game there. Another home game against France is scheduled for April, followed by a return match in Iceland. At the end of May, the Swiss will play away again, this time against France, before concluding the group stage with a home match against Norway on June 3. The exact venues and match times are still to be decided.

The road to the semi-finals

The four group winners in League A will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played between October 22 and 28 in back-and-forth matches. The final, also in back-and-forth matches, is scheduled for November 26 to December 2, 2025.

