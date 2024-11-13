  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Venue still open Switzerland open the Nations League against Iceland

SDA

13.11.2024 - 09:30

The Swiss (Coumba Sow) host Iceland in their Nations League opener.
The Swiss (Coumba Sow) host Iceland in their Nations League opener.
Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's national team kick off their Nations League campaign with a home match against Iceland as they prepare for an intense European Championship year.

13.11.2024, 09:30

13.11.2024, 10:34

The Swiss women's national team begins its Nations League campaign with a home match against Iceland on February 21. This marks the opening match in Group 2 of League A.

Four days after the opening game, the Swiss women will travel to Norway to play their second game there. Another home game against France is scheduled for April, followed by a return match in Iceland. At the end of May, the Swiss will play away again, this time against France, before concluding the group stage with a home match against Norway on June 3. The exact venues and match times are still to be decided.

The road to the semi-finals

The four group winners in League A will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played between October 22 and 28 in back-and-forth matches. The final, also in back-and-forth matches, is scheduled for November 26 to December 2, 2025.

Champions League. Wälti's Arsenal sweep Juve off the pitch ++ Vallotto misses top chance ++ Barça in a frenzy

Champions LeagueWälti's Arsenal sweep Juve off the pitch ++ Vallotto misses top chance ++ Barça in a frenzy

SDA

More from this section

An era ends in Ramsen. The end of the Hobelspäne lines stabs football romantics in the heart

An era ends in RamsenThe end of the Hobelspäne lines stabs football romantics in the heart

Strict security precautions. Tension ahead of Israel's guest appearance in Paris

Strict security precautionsTension ahead of Israel's guest appearance in Paris

Four years after his debut. National team returnee Simon Sohm:

Four years after his debutNational team returnee Simon Sohm: "I didn't feel any problems in defense"

Two-year suspended sentence. Ex-Monaco star Ben Yedder convicted of sexual assault

Two-year suspended sentenceEx-Monaco star Ben Yedder convicted of sexual assault

Drug dealers, money launderers and a murder. Marco Reus and his family almost moved into a house of horrors

Drug dealers, money launderers and a murderMarco Reus and his family almost moved into a house of horrors