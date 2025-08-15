Will Eman Kospo no longer be seen in the national team jersey? IMAGO/Sportimage

According to a report, Eman Kospo, who previously played for Switzerland, will play for Bosnia in the future. The SFA knows nothing about a change of nation. The 18-year-old is regarded as a great football talent.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to the portal Sportske.ba (via reprezentacija.ba), Eman Kospo, who previously played for the national team from U15 to U18, has already applied to FIFA to change his sporting citizenship. Kospo will soon be able to play for Bosnia, the report continues.

At the request of blue Sport, the SFA commented on the report as follows: "U-19 national coach Ilija Borenovic is in regular contact with Eman Kospo and is counting on him as an important player in the European Championship qualifiers in the fall. To date, we have never received any signal from the player that a change of nation could be on the cards."

Born in Suhr, the 18-year-old Kospo is currently regarded as one of the biggest talents in the SFA youth academy. Via Aarau and GC, he moved to FC Barcelona's youth academy in 2023. Last season, the tall central defender played a key role in the Catalan club's Youth League win as an integral part of the U19 team. At times, the youngster was even able to train with the big stars at Barça.

This summer he moved to Italy. Kospo signed his first professional contract with Fiorentina.

Eman Kospo new at the Viola. IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto