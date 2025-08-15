  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Battle for great defensive talent Switzerland or Bosnia - who will Eman Kospo play for in the future?

Syl Battistuzzi

15.8.2025

Will Eman Kospo no longer be seen in the national team jersey?
Will Eman Kospo no longer be seen in the national team jersey?
IMAGO/Sportimage

According to a report, Eman Kospo, who previously played for Switzerland, will play for Bosnia in the future. The SFA knows nothing about a change of nation. The 18-year-old is regarded as a great football talent.

15.08.2025, 16:17

15.08.2025, 16:42

According to the portal Sportske.ba (via reprezentacija.ba), Eman Kospo, who previously played for the national team from U15 to U18, has already applied to FIFA to change his sporting citizenship. Kospo will soon be able to play for Bosnia, the report continues.

At the request of blue Sport, the SFA commented on the report as follows: "U-19 national coach Ilija Borenovic is in regular contact with Eman Kospo and is counting on him as an important player in the European Championship qualifiers in the fall. To date, we have never received any signal from the player that a change of nation could be on the cards."

Possible Xhaka successor. Avdullahu:

Possible Xhaka successorAvdullahu: "Not yet decided whether I'll play for Switzerland or Kosovo"

Born in Suhr, the 18-year-old Kospo is currently regarded as one of the biggest talents in the SFA youth academy. Via Aarau and GC, he moved to FC Barcelona's youth academy in 2023. Last season, the tall central defender played a key role in the Catalan club's Youth League win as an integral part of the U19 team. At times, the youngster was even able to train with the big stars at Barça.

This summer he moved to Italy. Kospo signed his first professional contract with Fiorentina.

Eman Kospo new at the Viola.
Eman Kospo new at the Viola.
IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Videos from the department

Kick-off in the Premier League. After transfer madness: The hunt for Liverpool begins

Kick-off in the Premier LeagueAfter transfer madness: The hunt for Liverpool begins

Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLiga kick off. Schär and Ndoye face a difficult season - Rieder's next attempt

Premier League, Ligue 1 and LaLiga kick offSchär and Ndoye face a difficult season - Rieder's next attempt

How are the Super League teams doing?. The sensation barometer in the Swiss Cup

How are the Super League teams doing?The sensation barometer in the Swiss Cup