The Swiss national team gives the USA no chance in the test match. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Switzerland celebrates an unchallenged 4:0 victory against the USA. The media comments on the demonstration of power.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland wins the test match against the USA 4:0. The game is already decided after 36 minutes.

An overview of the media commentary. Show more

Switzerland

Tagesanzeiger: "Delightful victory - boos already in the first half: Switzerland humiliates the USA." - "The American audience in Nashville has had enough. Yet only 36 minutes have been played at Geodis Park. 36 minutes, however, in which their team has been put to the test by the Swiss."

NZZ: "A 19-year-old moves into the limelight in the 4:0 win against the USA." - "Johan Manzambi shines against the USA with a goal and an assist. It's the second win in the second game for Switzerland on their trip to the USA. What that was worth will become clear in the World Cup qualifiers in the fall."

Watson: "Already decided after 36 minutes - the Nati gives the USA no chance." - "In his first international match, which he played from the start, Manzambi showed why he is considered one of the discoveries of the past season. The attacking player from Bundesliga club Freiburg impressed on the right flank with his ball security and attacking flair."

Blick: "Nati roll over desolate US boys." - "One thing can be said after the Swiss 4:0 win against the USA: The World Cup hosts are unlikely to be among the big favorites for the title next year. Coach Mauricio Pochettino's team was overrun by a Swiss steamroller in the first 45 minutes in Nashville."

International

The Athletic: "US national team humiliated 4-0 by Switzerland." - "Switzerland ran over the USA in the first 45 minutes as if it were a practice drill. The Swiss scored four goals in the first 36 minutes. The mistakes on the US side were innumerable."

USA Today: "USA overrun by Switzerland in prep game for Concacaf Gold Cup."

US Soccer: "US team can't stop red-hot Switzerland."

NY Times: "After US debacle against Switzerland, there's plenty of blame and shame to go around." - "What is clear is that many are simply not up to this level - but the game showed even more. Some of the most sobering moments came when the goals conceded piled up. And yet: The Swiss players continued to run past their opponents. Nobody committed a foul. Nobody showed anger. They simply gave up space. And the next goals followed."

The Guardian: "First-half debacle seals 4-0 defeat for USA against Switzerland." - "The USA concede four goals in the first half and look shockingly unprepared a year before the World Cup: A clear 4-0 defeat against Switzerland in Tuesday evening's test match. It's the fourth defeat in a row for the US team - the last time that happened was in 2007."

Videos from the department