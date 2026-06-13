Switzerland squanders many chances in their World Cup opener against Qatar, ends up in a nail-biter—and actually concedes the 1-1 equalizer. Individual player ratings for the Swiss national team.
Goal
Gregor Kobel
Fully alert on Akanji’s massive blunder in the 2nd minute. He was also called into action once again against Edmilson Junior just before halftime. Not much comes his way, but what does is dangerous. And in stoppage time, it actually goes in. Kobel is powerless against Khoukhi’s header.
Defense
Denis Zakaria
Somewhat surprisingly, he started at right back. He set up the 1-0 with his cross to Embolo and was constantly pushing forward. On the late goal, he let his opponent cross far too easily.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
What a blunder after less than 100 seconds! Akanji fails to clear the ball. He has Kobel to thank for not conceding a goal so early on. He also struggled with Edmilson Junior afterward.
Defense
Nico Elvedi
Almost makes it 2-0 shortly after the restart. Solid for a long time, but even he couldn’t prevent the 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Impressive in setting up Ndoye’s huge chance in the 10th minute. Flawless defensively. He’s not the spritziest player anymore, but his composure and experience are a huge help. With the score at 1-0, he was substituted in the closing stages.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
Tried his luck twice from distance; both times he came close to scoring. Otherwise, an unremarkable performance from the captain. He’ll need to do better against Qatar.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Ran a lot, otherwise unremarkable. He drew the penalty that led to the 1-0 goal.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
Could be found everywhere, truly everywhere on the field. What a work rate in this sweltering heat. Perfect pass to Ndoye in the 6th minute. Substituted in the 66th minute.
Forward
Ruben Vargas
At times, he leaves opponents in his wake with his dribbling, but he also gets stuck in his tracks now and then. His set pieces still have room for improvement, and he could certainly be more efficient. Missed two golden opportunities.
Forward
Breel Embolo
He set up the penalty for the 1-0 lead with a header and then stepped up to take it. After that, he set up three more great chances. In the closing minutes, he had the chance to seal the win but missed.
Forward
Dan Ndoye
He weaves his way down the left, then the right, and even through the middle. He creates numerous opportunities. He squanders the best chance early in the game. A solid performance, but unfortunately lacking in efficiency.
Substitutes
Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute
Fabian Rieder
Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute and immediately made an impact. A magnificent pass to Vargas (75th minute).
From the 66th minute for Ndoye
Johan Manzambi
His substitution brings new momentum. Tries a long-range shot in the closing stages and narrowly misses the target. In the build-up to the 1-1, he’s merely marking his opponent.
On in the 79th minute for Vargas
Zeki Amdouni
Too brief an appearance to rate.
On for Rodriguez in the 89th minute
Miro Muheim
Lost the decisive header in stoppage time on the equalizing goal. Too brief an appearance to rate.
From the 89th minute for Freuler
Ardon Jashari
Too brief an appearance to rate.