The ball only finds the net once against Qatar—not enough for the Swiss’s standards. imago

Switzerland squanders many chances in their World Cup opener against Qatar, ends up in a nail-biter—and actually concedes the 1-1 equalizer. Individual player ratings for the Swiss national team.

Jan Arnet

Rating: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

Fully alert on Akanji’s massive blunder in the 2nd minute. He was also called into action once again against Edmilson Junior just before halftime. Not much comes his way, but what does is dangerous. And in stoppage time, it actually goes in. Kobel is powerless against Khoukhi’s header.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Denis Zakaria

Somewhat surprisingly, he started at right back. He set up the 1-0 with his cross to Embolo and was constantly pushing forward. On the late goal, he let his opponent cross far too easily.

Rating: 3 Defense Manuel Akanji

What a blunder after less than 100 seconds! Akanji fails to clear the ball. He has Kobel to thank for not conceding a goal so early on. He also struggled with Edmilson Junior afterward.

Rating: 4 Defense Nico Elvedi

Almost makes it 2-0 shortly after the restart. Solid for a long time, but even he couldn’t prevent the 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Impressive in setting up Ndoye’s huge chance in the 10th minute. Flawless defensively. He’s not the spritziest player anymore, but his composure and experience are a huge help. With the score at 1-0, he was substituted in the closing stages.

Rating: 3.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Tried his luck twice from distance; both times he came close to scoring. Otherwise, an unremarkable performance from the captain. He’ll need to do better against Qatar.

Grade: 4 Midfield Remo Freuler

Ran a lot, otherwise unremarkable. He drew the penalty that led to the 1-0 goal.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Could be found everywhere, truly everywhere on the field. What a work rate in this sweltering heat. Perfect pass to Ndoye in the 6th minute. Substituted in the 66th minute.

Rating: 4 Forward Ruben Vargas

At times, he leaves opponents in his wake with his dribbling, but he also gets stuck in his tracks now and then. His set pieces still have room for improvement, and he could certainly be more efficient. Missed two golden opportunities.

Rating: 4.5 Forward Breel Embolo

He set up the penalty for the 1-0 lead with a header and then stepped up to take it. After that, he set up three more great chances. In the closing minutes, he had the chance to seal the win but missed.

Grade: 4.5 Forward Dan Ndoye

He weaves his way down the left, then the right, and even through the middle. He creates numerous opportunities. He squanders the best chance early in the game. A solid performance, but unfortunately lacking in efficiency.

Substitutes

Rating: 4 Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute Fabian Rieder

Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute and immediately made an impact. A magnificent pass to Vargas (75th minute).

Rating: 4 From the 66th minute for Ndoye Johan Manzambi

His substitution brings new momentum. Tries a long-range shot in the closing stages and narrowly misses the target. In the build-up to the 1-1, he’s merely marking his opponent.

Rating: – On in the 79th minute for Vargas Zeki Amdouni

Too brief an appearance to rate.

Rating: – On for Rodriguez in the 89th minute Miro Muheim

Lost the decisive header in stoppage time on the equalizing goal. Too brief an appearance to rate.

Rating: – From the 89th minute for Freuler Ardon Jashari

Too brief an appearance to rate.