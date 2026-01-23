Switzerland squandered numerous chances in its World Cup opener against Qatar, found itself in a nail-biter down the stretch—and ultimately conceded the 1-1 equalizer. Here’s a look at the Swiss national team players’ individual performances.
Position
Goal
Gregor Kobel
Editorial rating4.5
Fully alert when Akanji made a massive blunder in the 2nd minute. He was also really put to the test once again against Edmilson Junior just before halftime. Not much comes his way, but what does is dangerous. And in stoppage time, it actually goes in. Kobel is powerless against Khouki’s header.
Position
Defense
Denis Zakaria
Editorial rating3.5
Somewhat surprisingly, he was deployed as a right back. He set up the 1-0 goal with his cross to Embolo and was frequently found pushing forward. On the late goal conceded, he allowed his opponent to cross far too easily.
Position
Defense
Manuel Akanji
Editorial rating3
What a blunder after not even 100 seconds! Akanji fails to clear the ball. He has Kobel to thank for not conceding a goal so early on. He also struggled with Edmilson Junior afterward.
Position
Defense
Nico Elvedi
Editorial rating4
He nearly made it 2-0 shortly after the restart. He was solid for a long time, but even he couldn’t prevent the 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.
Position
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Editorial rating4.5
Impressive in setting up Ndoye’s huge chance in the 10th minute. Flawless defensively. He’s not as quick as he used to be, but his composure and experience are a huge help. With the score at 1-0, he was substituted in the closing stages.
Position
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
Editorial rating3.5
Tried his luck twice from distance; both times he came close to scoring. Otherwise, an unremarkable performance from the captain. He’ll need to do better against Qatar.
Position
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Editorial rating4
Covered a lot of ground, but otherwise unremarkable. He drew the penalty that led to the 1-0 goal.
Position
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
Editorial rating5
Could be found everywhere—truly everywhere—on the field. What a work rate in this sweltering heat. A perfect pass to Ndoye in the 6th minute. Was substituted in the 66th minute.
Position
Forward
Ruben Vargas
Editorial rating4
At times, he leaves opponents in the dust with his dribbling, but he also gets stuck in his tracks now and then. His set pieces still have room for improvement, and he could certainly be more efficient. He squanders two golden opportunities.
Position
Forward
Breel Embolo
Editorial rating4.5
He set up the penalty that made it 1-0 with a header of his own and then stepped up to take it. After that, he set up three more great scoring chances. In the closing minutes, he had the chance to seal the win but missed.
Position
Forward
Dan Ndoye
Editorial rating4.5
He creates havoc—sometimes down the left, sometimes down the right, and sometimes through the middle. He creates numerous opportunities. He miserably squanders the best chance early in the game. A solid performance, but unfortunately lacking in efficiency.
Position
Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute
Fabian Rieder
Editorial rating4
Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute and fit right in. A magnificent pass to Vargas (75th minute).
Position
From the 66th minute on for Ndoye
Johan Manzambi
Editorial rating4
His substitution brings new momentum. Tries a shot from distance in the closing minutes and narrowly misses the target. During the build-up to the 1-1 equalizer, he’s limited to marking his opponent.
Position
Came on for Vargas in the 79th minute
Zeki Amdouni
Too brief an appearance to rate.
Position
Substituted for Rodriguez in the 89th minute
Miro Muheim
Lost the decisive header duel during stoppage time on the equalizing goal. Too brief an appearance to rate.
Position
Came on for Freuler in the 89th minute
Ardon Jashari
Too brief an appearance to rate.