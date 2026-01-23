Switzerland squandered numerous chances in its World Cup opener against Qatar, found itself in a nail-biter down the stretch—and ultimately conceded the 1-1 equalizer. Here’s a look at the Swiss national team players’ individual performances.

Swiss National Team Ratings for the 1-1 Draw Against Qatar Switzerland squanders chances and is mercilessly punished

Position Goal Gregor Kobel Editorial rating 4.5

Fully alert when Akanji made a massive blunder in the 2nd minute. He was also really put to the test once again against Edmilson Junior just before halftime. Not much comes his way, but what does is dangerous. And in stoppage time, it actually goes in. Kobel is powerless against Khouki’s header.

Position Defense Denis Zakaria Editorial rating 3.5

Somewhat surprisingly, he was deployed as a right back. He set up the 1-0 goal with his cross to Embolo and was frequently found pushing forward. On the late goal conceded, he allowed his opponent to cross far too easily.

Position Defense Manuel Akanji Editorial rating 3

What a blunder after not even 100 seconds! Akanji fails to clear the ball. He has Kobel to thank for not conceding a goal so early on. He also struggled with Edmilson Junior afterward.

Position Defense Nico Elvedi Editorial rating 4

He nearly made it 2-0 shortly after the restart. He was solid for a long time, but even he couldn’t prevent the 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time.

Position Defense Ricardo Rodriguez Editorial rating 4.5

Impressive in setting up Ndoye’s huge chance in the 10th minute. Flawless defensively. He’s not as quick as he used to be, but his composure and experience are a huge help. With the score at 1-0, he was substituted in the closing stages.

Position Midfield Granit Xhaka Editorial rating 3.5

Tried his luck twice from distance; both times he came close to scoring. Otherwise, an unremarkable performance from the captain. He’ll need to do better against Qatar.

Position Midfield Remo Freuler Editorial rating 4

Covered a lot of ground, but otherwise unremarkable. He drew the penalty that led to the 1-0 goal.

Position Midfield Michel Aebischer Editorial rating 5

Could be found everywhere—truly everywhere—on the field. What a work rate in this sweltering heat. A perfect pass to Ndoye in the 6th minute. Was substituted in the 66th minute.

Position Forward Ruben Vargas Editorial rating 4

At times, he leaves opponents in the dust with his dribbling, but he also gets stuck in his tracks now and then. His set pieces still have room for improvement, and he could certainly be more efficient. He squanders two golden opportunities.

Position Forward Breel Embolo Editorial rating 4.5

He set up the penalty that made it 1-0 with a header of his own and then stepped up to take it. After that, he set up three more great scoring chances. In the closing minutes, he had the chance to seal the win but missed.

Position Forward Dan Ndoye Editorial rating 4.5

He creates havoc—sometimes down the left, sometimes down the right, and sometimes through the middle. He creates numerous opportunities. He miserably squanders the best chance early in the game. A solid performance, but unfortunately lacking in efficiency.

Substitutes

Position Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute Fabian Rieder Editorial rating 4

Came on for Aebischer in the 66th minute and fit right in. A magnificent pass to Vargas (75th minute).

Position From the 66th minute on for Ndoye Johan Manzambi Editorial rating 4

His substitution brings new momentum. Tries a shot from distance in the closing minutes and narrowly misses the target. During the build-up to the 1-1 equalizer, he’s limited to marking his opponent.

Position Came on for Vargas in the 79th minute Zeki Amdouni

Too brief an appearance to rate.

Position Substituted for Rodriguez in the 89th minute Miro Muheim

Lost the decisive header duel during stoppage time on the equalizing goal. Too brief an appearance to rate.

Position Came on for Freuler in the 89th minute Ardon Jashari

Too brief an appearance to rate.

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