Switzerland start their World Cup qualifying campaign in March. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss women's national team will kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign for the 2027 tournament with a home game, with UEFA scheduling Switzerland's first match against Northern Ireland on March 3.

Four days later, the Swiss will then play away in Malta before taking on Turkey first at home and then away in mid-November.

At the end of the first phase of World Cup qualifying, Switzerland will face Malta in their last home game on June 5, before the final game on June 9 away to Northern Ireland. The venues for all matches are not yet known.

Before the World Cup qualifiers start in the new year, the Swiss national team will meet up for their last match of the year at the end of November. These will be the first games under new head coach Rafel Navarro. This meeting will take place in Jerez, Spain and will last from November 24 to December 2. On November 28, the national team will face Belgium in Jerez. A second test match will follow a week later in Jerez against an opponent yet to be determined.

