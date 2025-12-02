The Swiss certainly had a very different idea. In the last international match of the year, Rafel Navarro's team lost 2:3 to Wales in a tough game.
It should have been the start of something new in Swiss women's football. Rafel Navarro, as the new head coach, was supposed to bring about a change and a more offensive style of play. But in the first ever defeat for the Swiss against Wales, not much of this was visible.
In any case, it has been a turbulent few days for Navarro. Last Friday, when he played his first match as Switzerland's head coach against Belgium, was also the day his father passed away. The Spaniard traveled to his family immediately after the game before rejoining the team on Monday afternoon. So it was clear that the sporting aspect took a back seat on Tuesday against Wales.
First win of the season for the Welsh
Nevertheless, the defeat against the Welsh, who had not won a game all year, is far from a worthy end to Switzerland's international year. The year in which the Swiss made history by reaching the quarter-finals at their home European Championships.
In a sluggish game in which little seemed to fit together for the Swiss, the defense made a series of mistakes, while almost nothing seemed to work in offense. Only Aurélie Csillag, who equalized with her goal to make it 1:1, and Iman Beney, who converted a Welsh mistake in the second half to make it 2:3, kept the offense alive.
Second defeat in the second game under Navarro
The good news for the Swiss is that it was only a test match and that a new system cannot work overnight. Nevertheless, just a few days after the 2-1 defeat against Belgium, a win against Wales would have at least given them a little more confidence with a view to qualifying for the World Cup in the spring.
Switzerland - Wales 2:3
The game is over - Switzerland lose to Wales
Navarro's team are unable to create any real goalscoring opportunities in the closing stages and are beaten 3-2 by Wales.
90th minute, 2:3
The Nati look for the equalizer - 4 minutes left
Wales withdraw far back and let Switzerland shape the game. 4 minutes are added on. Can they still equalize?
84th minute, 2:3
Schertenleib shoots a free kick wide of the goal
Beney causes a stir again and can only be stopped by an infringement. However, Schertenleib shoots the subsequent free kick wide of the goal.
79th minute, 2:3
Beney misses the equalizer
Almost the equalizer! After a free kick, the ball lands back to Beney, who takes the ball from the best position but this time fails to hit the target.
-
71st minute, 2:3
Goal for Switzerland! Beney shortens the lead
Out of nowhere, the national team scores the equalizer. Wales put themselves in trouble in the build-up and made a disastrous loss of possession. Beney is on hand, leaves an opponent standing and scores with ice-cold precision.
66th minute, 1:3*
Switzerland are struggling - Lehmann comes on for Wälti
Switzerland have more possession, but cannot find any solutions in attack and remain harmless. Navarro makes his first change: captain Wälti leaves the pitch and Lehmann comes on for her.
46th minute, 1:3*
Nati concede the next goal shortly after the restart
23 seconds have been played in the second half - and the ball is already in the net again. Lily Woodham is completely free from the left and gives Herzog no chance.
46th minute, 1:2*
The game is back underway
It has now started to rain heavily in Jerez. Will the Swiss team get into the game better on the wet surface?
Half-time
Nati behind at the break
The Swiss are still struggling to get into their stride in the first half. They lack ideas in attack for long stretches and are vulnerable at the back. The 2:1 lead for Wales at the break is justifiable.
35th minute, 1:2*
Wales back in the lead
Hannah Cain scores to make it 2:1 for Wales. After a long ball, the British striker puts the ball over Elvira Herzog, a wonderful goal.
29th minute, 1:1*
An even game
The game continues to go back and forth. There are chances on both sides. An even game so far.
18th minute, 1:1*
Csillag equalizes immediately
Goal for Switzerland! Reuteler sends Csillag on her way and she actually scores from an acute angle to equalize - 1:1. It's Csillag's first goal for the national team in her 12th international match.
15th minute, 0:1*
Wales take the lead
After a quarter of an hour, the first goal is scored - for the British. After a cross, Calligaris is initially able to clear, the ball becomes an arcing ball and then Sophie Ingle rises highest and heads in. Goalkeeper Herzog does not look good, but she is also obstructed by Calligaris.
10th minute, 0:0*
Schertenleib shoots over the goal
After ten minutes, Switzerland make their first dangerous approach to the Wales goal. Schertenleib takes a shot from the best position, but misses the target.
5th minute, 0:0*
First chance belongs to Wales
The Swiss start the game with plenty of possession. However, the first chance to score belongs to Wales. After a corner kick, Middleton-Patel gets her shot away, but just misses.
1st minute, 0:0*
Kick-off
The ball is rolling. Hopp Schwiiz!
The Nati starting eleven
Kick-off at 12.00 noon
We're about to kick off in Jerez.
The national team has never lost to Wales
At this summer's European Championships, the British team went down to defeat in a tough group with the eventual European champions England, France and the Netherlands and had to return home without any points. Switzerland have never been defeated in seven matches against Wales.
A test match in December may seem unimportant in the year of the home European Championship and in view of the circumstances surrounding Navarro, which is also suggested by the 12.00 noon kick-off time. However, in view of the World Cup qualifiers starting in March, the match against Wales is more important than the circumstances would suggest.
A blow for national team coach Navarro
It is a game under special circumstances, as it was not the new national team coach Rafel Navarro who has been in charge of the sessions over the past few days, but athletics and assistant coach Norbert Callau.
The reason for this was a family emergency: Navarro's father passed away on Friday evening after a long illness, as the SFA announced on Monday evening. Navarro left directly after the match against Belgium and only rejoined the team on Monday afternoon. Sport naturally takes a back seat at times like this.
Test match against Wales
After the 2:1 defeat against Belgium on Friday, the Swiss national team will test against Wales on Tuesday afternoon in Jerez, Spain.