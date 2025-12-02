The Swiss certainly had a very different idea. In the last international match of the year, Rafel Navarro's team lost 2:3 to Wales in a tough game.

Jan Arnet

It should have been the start of something new in Swiss women's football. Rafel Navarro, as the new head coach, was supposed to bring about a change and a more offensive style of play. But in the first ever defeat for the Swiss against Wales, not much of this was visible.

In any case, it has been a turbulent few days for Navarro. Last Friday, when he played his first match as Switzerland's head coach against Belgium, was also the day his father passed away. The Spaniard traveled to his family immediately after the game before rejoining the team on Monday afternoon. So it was clear that the sporting aspect took a back seat on Tuesday against Wales.

First win of the season for the Welsh

Nevertheless, the defeat against the Welsh, who had not won a game all year, is far from a worthy end to Switzerland's international year. The year in which the Swiss made history by reaching the quarter-finals at their home European Championships.

In a sluggish game in which little seemed to fit together for the Swiss, the defense made a series of mistakes, while almost nothing seemed to work in offense. Only Aurélie Csillag, who equalized with her goal to make it 1:1, and Iman Beney, who converted a Welsh mistake in the second half to make it 2:3, kept the offense alive.

Second defeat in the second game under Navarro

The good news for the Swiss is that it was only a test match and that a new system cannot work overnight. Nevertheless, just a few days after the 2-1 defeat against Belgium, a win against Wales would have at least given them a little more confidence with a view to qualifying for the World Cup in the spring.

