The only duel between Switzerland and Australia 16 years ago ended goalless. Even record goalscorer Alex Frei was unable to change that. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national team will play its last test match before the World Cup on June 6 against Australia.

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The match between the two finalists will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and will kick off at 21:00 Swiss time, as announced by the Swiss Football Association.

The final form check before the World Cup will be the second clash between Switzerland and Australia. The two teams drew goalless in St. Gallen in 2010. Before leaving for overseas, the national team will also play a test against Jordan. The match will take place on May 31 in St. Gallen.

At the World Cup in the USA, Switzerland will face Qatar in the group matches on June 13, Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18 and Canada on June 24.