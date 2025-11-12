The Swiss women test against Belgium and Wales Keystone

The Swiss women's national team's last test match opponent in the 2025 calendar year has been announced. The team of new national coach Rafel Navarro will face Wales on December 2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The clash with Belgium on November 28 was already known. Both test matches will be played in Jerez, Spain, where Pia Sundhage's successor Rafel Navarro's team will gather from November 24 to conclude the international season.

The last time the Swiss played Wales was in October 2022. Back then, they secured qualification for the 2023 World Cup finals in a barrage match at the Letzigrund in Zurich.

The two matches against Belgium and Wales will be important tests for the Swiss, as the team will start the World Cup qualifiers for the 2027 tournament in Brazil next March. Their first opponent will be Northern Ireland, which will be played in Switzerland on March 3.