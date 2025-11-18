Switzerland also survive the second knockout game at the U17 World Cup in Qatar. Coach Luigi Pisino's team defeated Ireland 3:1 and will face Portugal in the quarter-finals.
While the Swiss only managed two harmless shots on goal in the first half against the Irish, who qualified for the U17 World Cup for the first time, they improved after the break. Adrien Llukes scored the deserved 1:0 in the 57th minute at Al Rayyan's Aspire Zone complex. The FC Sion striker benefited from Ryan Butler deflecting his shot unstoppably. The assist was provided by FCZ midfielder Jill Stiel. It was the fifth goal (two goals) of the tournament for the nephew of ex-international Jörg Stiel.
Eleven minutes later, Sandro Wyss made it 2-0 with a superb left-footed shot from the edge of the box. The FC Luzern striker, who came on as a substitute at the start of the second half, had failed to hit the post in the 49th minute. After Vincent Leonard had reduced the deficit for the Irish to 1-2 (82'), Mladen Mijajlovic, who plays for SC Freiburg, made it all clear four minutes later with his third goal of the finals. The Swiss recorded no fewer than 26 shots, nine of which were on target. However, they were not always stylish at the back.
The dream of a second World Cup title at this level lives on - Granit Xhaka and Co. triumphed in 2009 in Switzerland's only previous appearance at a U17 World Cup. Their opponents in the quarter-finals are Portugal, who dispatched Mexico 5-0 in the round of 16. With Anisio Cabral (6 goals), the Iberians are currently the top scorers at this tournament.
It's done, the Nati beat Ireland 3:1 and advance to the World Cup quarter-finals. After an even first half, Switzerland went one better in the second half and earned the win.
-
90.+5
Change for Switzerland
Sinani comes on for Stiel for the final moments.
-
90.+3
Brogli can make an excellent save
The Swiss goalkeeper is challenged once again. He saves a free kick with aplomb.
-
90.+1
Seven minutes of stoppage time
Switzerland just have to play it out now to book their place in the quarter-finals.
-
89.
Change for Switzerland
Jeremie Barererwa comes on for goalscorer Mijajlovic and Kaufmann replaces Llukes.
-
87.
Mijajlovic scores to make it 3:1 for Switzerland
The Swiss number 10 shoots from an acute angle to make it 3:1, but his shot is possibly deflected by the Irishman
-
82.
Ireland shorten the lead after a corner
The Swiss are unable to clear after a corner. The ball flies back and forth between legs and heads, uncontrolled like a pinball machine. In the end, Noonan pokes the ball over the line.
-
80.
The almost perfect counter-attack
After an Irish corner, the Swiss win the ball and switch gears at lightning speed. Wyss curves around the goalkeeper, but his shot from an acute angle is cleared off the line by a defender.
-
74.
Next great Swiss chance
Mijajlovic forces Ireland goalkeeper Noonan into a brilliant save with a shot from just outside the penalty area. He deflects the ball past the post with his fingertips.
-
71.
Change for Ireland
Ogbonna comes on for Solanke.
-
69.
Dream goal from Wyss - 2:0 for Switzerland
The ball comes to Wyss in a roundabout way and he takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area - and scores. An absolute dream goal.
-
67.
Attempt by the Irish
The Irish naturally try to equalize here. But they are not dangerous.
-
60.
Ireland coach reacts to the deficit
Kian McMahon-Brown comes on for Ramon Martos.
-
57.
Goal for Switzerland
Stiel passes to Llukes, who goes straight in for the goal. His shot, which he tries to pull into the far right corner, is deflected away unstoppably. Switzerland take a 1:0 lead.
-
51.
Llukes with the next shot
The Swiss are building up a good head of steam at the start of the second half. After a turnover by Mladen Mijajlovic, Adrien Llukes goes in for the finish. No problem for the goalkeeper.
-
49.
Wyss hits the post
Wyss is set up again. He gets the ball past the defender and takes a shot. The ball smacks against the post, but little was missing.
-
48.
Wyss with his first shot
Substitute Wyss is set up and goes straight in for a shot. But his shot is not strong enough.
-
46.
The 2nd half begins
Sandro Wyss is new on the pitch, replacing Nevio Scherrer.
-
The first half ends goalless
The Swiss have slightly more possession than the Irish, but neither side is dangerous in the first half. It remains to be seen who will secure a place in the quarter-finals.
-
38.
Ireland jewel Noonan gets his shot away
Michael Noonan controls a high ball with his chest and then goes straight in for the finish. His shot sails pretty far over the goal.
-
36.
Brogli is on hand
A back-pass to Nati goalkeeper Brogli is a little short, but the goalkeeper is on the ball and manages to get the ball out of the danger zone before the Irish attacker.
-
34.
Switzerland get stronger
The Swiss increase the pressure in the final minutes. However, they are still unable to create a real top chance.
-
28.
Correia goes for the finish
Mambwa passes from the left wing into the back, where Correia takes a shot from outside the sixteen. However, he does not put enough power into his shot, allowing Ireland defender Sherlock to clear easily.
-
23.
Great luck for Switzerland
The Swiss are unable to clear and an Irishman gets a shot away from around 25 meters. Erblin Sadikaj deflects the shot dangerously. Fortunately, the ball sails past the goal, as Brogli would probably not have been able to react.
-
22.
Scherrer puts a header past the goal
After a corner from Jull Stiel, Scherrer rises highest and heads the ball past the goal.
-
18.
Evenly matched game
It goes back and forth, but we haven't seen any big chances yet.
-
14.
Koloto's overhead kick
Koloto takes a back kick from the edge of the penalty area. It's certainly nice to watch, but he doesn't cause the goalkeeper any problems with his finish.
-
11.
First corner kicks for Ireland
The Irish are allowed to take two corners, but the Swiss are on the ball here too.
-
8.
The Swiss leave nothing to chance
The Irish are getting stronger, but are only beginning to look dangerous. The Swiss are defending everything away so far. Koloto overdoes it once and pulls Sherlock off his feet.
-
4.
Koloto wants a penalty ...
... but doesn't get it. The Swiss number 7 falls a little too easily.
-
1.
Scherrer with first warning shot
Nevio Scherrer gets his shot away in the opponent's penalty area. However, the ball bounces up in front of him and he smashes it well over the bar.
-
1.
Here we go ...
The Irish kick off ...
-
The national team starting eleven with captain Gil Zufferey
-
Kick-off at 3.45 pm
The round of 16 match between Switzerland and Ireland kicks off at 3.45 pm.
-
Ireland's path to the World Cup round of 16
4:1 against Panama, 2:1 against Uzbekistan and 0:0 against Paraguay: Ireland finished the group stage in first place with seven points. In the round of 16 against Canada, the score was 1:1 after 90 minutes, with Ireland prevailing 9:8 in the subsequent penalty shoot-out.
-
The Swiss path to the World Cup round of 16
Switzerland started the tournament with a 4:1 win against the Ivory Coast, followed by a 0:0 draw against South Korea and a 3:1 win against Mexico. Switzerland secured group victory with seven points. In the round of 16, the U17 team celebrated a 3:1 victory over Egypt.
-
-
