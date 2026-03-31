Winsley Boteli scored early to make it 1:0 for Switzerland Keystone

Switzerland's U21 national team did not come through their European Championship qualifying match against bottom-of-the-group Estonia without difficulty. In Thun, Cheveyo Tsawa scored in the 66th minute to secure a 2:1 victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fact that the Swiss U21s had to tremble for victory for so long was due to a lack of efficiency in the first half hour. Alex Frei's team's powerful start was only rewarded with one goal. Sion's Winsley Boteli made it 1-0 in the 8th minute with a beautiful shot, while Sascha Britschgi (4th) and Giacomo Koloto (32nd) only hit the crossbar.

Out of nowhere, Michail Orlov made it 1:1 in the 36th minute, giving the visitors a boost. After the break, they had two opportunities to make it 2-1, which were thwarted by FCZ keeper Silas Huber. Tsawa, Huber's team-mate at FC Zurich, made sure of the important three points with a long-range shot. The win puts Switzerland in 2nd place, three points ahead of Iceland. Leaders France are five points ahead.

Qualification for the 2027 European Championship tournament in Albania and Serbia continues this fall. Switzerland will then play their last three games against Luxembourg (25.9.), Iceland (29.9.) and France (6.10.). The first and second-placed teams in the group will qualify directly for the final round, while the other runners-up will have to play in the barrage.

Telegram:

Switzerland - Estonia 2:1 (1:1)

Thun. - SR Harvey (IRL). - Goals: 8. Boteli 1:0. 36. Orlov 1:1. 66. Tsawa 2:1.

Switzerland: Huber; Athekame, Ogbus, Nyakossi, Britschgi (46. Bung Freimann); Keller (62. Meichtry), Tsawa, Kacuri, Koloto (62. Streit); Chipperfield (76. Meyer), Boteli.

Ranking: 1. France 6/16. 2. Switzerland 7/14. 3. Iceland 7/11. 4. Faroe Islands 7/9. 5. Luxembourg 6/4. 6. Estonia 7/2.

Mode: The nine group winners and the best group runner-up qualify directly for the 2027 European Championship finals in Albania and Serbia. The other group runners-up will determine the last four places at the European Championships in direct draws (first and second legs).