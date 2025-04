The Swiss national team remains in 20th place in the FIFA rankings after the 3:1 home win over Luxembourg Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss national team remains in 20th place in the latest FIFA World Ranking. Coach Murat Yakin's team is still the ninth-best European team in the ranking, which continues to be led by world champions Argentina. European champions Spain now follow in second place, having overtaken France in the Nations League Final Four.