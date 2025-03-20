Switzerland face Northern Ireland on Friday. KEYSTONE

On Friday, the Swiss national team will face Northern Ireland in a test match. This encounter has already taken place eight times. Switzerland have won three of them. An overview of the last five encounters.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you World Cup qualifiers Europe 20/21 - Switzerland 2:0 Northern Ireland

World Cup qualifier Europe 20/21 - Northern Ireland 0:0 Switzerland

World Cup Playoff 17/18 - Switzerland 0:0 Northern Ireland

World Cup Playoff 17/18 - Northern Ireland 0:1 Switzerland

Friendly match 03/04 - Northern Ireland 0:0 Switzerland

World Cup qualifier Europe 20/21 - Switzerland 2:0 Northern Ireland

On October 9, 2021, Steven Zuber scored the 1:0 for Switzerland in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland at the Stade de Genève. His goal left Jordan Thompson and the Northern Irish behind. KEYSTONE

The Swiss dominated their home game in the World Cup qualifiers and secured the three points with a commanding performance.

World Cup qualifiers Europe 20/21 - Northern Ireland 0:0 Switzerland

On September 8, 2021, Northern Ireland and Switzerland met in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Windsor Park, Belfast. Daniel Ballard fought an intense duel with Steven Zuber. KEYSTONE

A hard-fought away match ends goalless as the Swiss offense fails to break down the defensively strong Northern Irish team.

World Cup play-off 17/18 - Switzerland 0:0 Northern Ireland

In the 2018 World Cup play-off second leg between Switzerland and Northern Ireland on November 12, 2017 at St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Jamie Ward fought a tough duel with Ricardo Rodriguez. KEYSTONE

In the second leg of the World Cup qualifying play-off, Switzerland defended the first leg result and secured their World Cup ticket with a focused defensive performance.

World Cup play-off 17/18 - Northern Ireland 0:1 Switzerland

Jamie Ward and Xherdan Shaqiri battled for the ball in the first leg of the 2018 World Cup play-off between Northern Ireland and Switzerland at Windsor Park, Belfast, on November 9, 2017. KEYSTONE

A controversial penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez gives Switzerland a narrow but valuable away win in the play-off first leg.

Friendly match 03/04 - Northern Ireland 0:0 Switzerland

On August 18, 2004, in a friendly match against Northern Ireland at the Hardturm in Zurich, Johann Vogel went down after a foul. The Swiss captain was writhing in pain and had to be substituted shortly afterwards. KEYSTONE

An uneventful friendly match without any major highlights ended goalless.