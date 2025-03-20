On Friday, the Swiss national team will face Northern Ireland in a test match. This encounter has already taken place eight times. Switzerland have won three of them. An overview of the last five encounters.
World Cup qualifier Europe 20/21 - Switzerland 2:0 Northern Ireland
The Swiss dominated their home game in the World Cup qualifiers and secured the three points with a commanding performance.
World Cup qualifiers Europe 20/21 - Northern Ireland 0:0 Switzerland
A hard-fought away match ends goalless as the Swiss offense fails to break down the defensively strong Northern Irish team.
World Cup play-off 17/18 - Switzerland 0:0 Northern Ireland
In the second leg of the World Cup qualifying play-off, Switzerland defended the first leg result and secured their World Cup ticket with a focused defensive performance.
World Cup play-off 17/18 - Northern Ireland 0:1 Switzerland
A controversial penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez gives Switzerland a narrow but valuable away win in the play-off first leg.
Friendly match 03/04 - Northern Ireland 0:0 Switzerland
An uneventful friendly match without any major highlights ended goalless.