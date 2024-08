Switzerland will face Serbia at the Letzigrund in Zurich in mid-November. Picture: Keystone

The venue for Switzerland's third and final home game in the Nations League group stage has also been announced.

SDA

Coach Murat Yakin's team will face Serbia at the Letzigrund in Zurich on Friday, November 15.

Switzerland's first match of the new campaign on home soil, against Spain, is scheduled for September 8 in Geneva. On October 15, the Swiss will face Denmark in St. Gallen.

Schweiz - Serbien findet in Zürich statt



📆 15.11 🕘20:45



🎟 https://t.co/cjM6IX8Xn5 ab dem 9.10, 14:00https://t.co/tuN6ENjgGC — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) August 21, 2024

