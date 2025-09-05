The Swiss face an unpleasant task at the start of the World Cup qualifiers Keystone

At the start of the World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland will face an opponent in Basel with whom they have previously struggled. In their fourth meeting with Kosovo, they are now looking for their first win.

It hasn't been long since the two national teams last faced each other in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. On November 18, 2023, coach Murat Yakin's team wanted to secure their place in the European Championship with a home win - and they succeeded. Nevertheless, there were mixed feelings at the end of the game, as the Swiss were only able to celebrate thanks to a goalkeeper's assist. They themselves had missed out on the victory they were aiming for when the visitors scored a late equalizer. Once again it was a nail-biter against Kosovo, with the points being shared for the third time.

Now the Swiss are once again the favorites on paper. But they have already been the favorites in recent matches and have yet to prove it on the pitch. A home win against their supposedly weakest group opponents is now more important than ever, as this is the shortest qualifying campaign in more than four decades with just six games in three meetings. And only the team in first place will secure direct participation in the 2026 World Cup in North America.

An opponent on the rise

Anyone who has listened to the interviews with the Swiss players and team managers in recent days has heard the same words over and over again: Kosovo are a difficult and unpleasant opponent. A team that has recently made great leaps forward again. This refers to their promotion to League B of the Nations League. The "Dardans" secured this with a clear play-off victory against Iceland. This means that Switzerland and Kosovo, as well as their other group opponents Sweden and Slovenia, will all be playing in the same league next year.

Expectations have certainly risen among Switzerland's opponents. Kosovo are no longer content to simply annoy the supposedly big boys. The young nation, whose national team has only been a member of FIFA since 2016, is dreaming of qualifying for a major tournament for the first time after its recent successes.

Avdullahu about to make his debut for Kosovo

Leon Avdullahu has also been swept up in the euphoria. It's been just over a week since it was announced that the midfielder, who grew up in Gerlafingen in the canton of Solothurn, would be playing for the Kosovo national team. He is likely to make his debut on Friday. This comes after he has played over 20 games for the Swiss U-teams.

The fact that Yakin and the new association president Peter Knäbel had traveled to Germany to convince Avdullahu otherwise added spice to the whole thing. After all, the prospect of playing with the national team at major tournaments had been a strong argument in Switzerland's favor in similar cases. The fact that it didn't work this time fueled the ambitions of the Kosovan supporters. The Swiss must expect to have a considerable number of fans against them in Basel.

Focus through remoteness

While the Kosovan national team worked with publicity and emotion in the run-up, Murat Yakin opted for calm and seclusion. Without further ado, he moved the preparations abroad. The team trained at the Dreisam Stadium in Freiburg and spent three nights in Horben, a small village in Breisgau surrounded by forests and characterized by agriculture. The players were told to focus solely on the sporting task at hand. The goal is the third successful qualification under Yakin and the seventh in a row after missing out on the 2012 European Championship.

The foundation for the next qualification success must be laid in the two home games at the start. In view of the difficult away games in Sweden and Slovenia in October, it would be good to have a cushion.