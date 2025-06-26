Riola Xhemaili celebrates her goal for 1:0. KEYSTONE

Switzerland win their final European Championship test against the Czech Republic at the Schützenwiese in Winterthur with a commanding 4:1. Xhemaili, Reuteler, Vallotta and Fölmli are responsible for the goals.

Andreas Lunghi

The Swiss team had gone eight games without a win. Their last win came on October 29, 2024, when they surprisingly defeated France 2:1 in Geneva. National coach Pia Sundhage therefore attached great importance to Thursday's match. "The result is important. The best scenario would be for us to score several goals," said the 65-year-old Swede on Wednesday. The players made her wish come true.

Xhemaili and Reuteler shine

Riola Xhemaili, who started up front in place of Sydney Schertenleib, who only came on this week, was particularly effective in promoting her own cause. After 23 minutes, the player from Eindhoven scored herself, and shortly before the break, she provided the decisive pass for Géraldine Reuteler's goal - with an impressive back heel. The third goal came after a beautiful combination between Fölmli and Reuteler, at the end of which Smilla Vallotto only had to put her foot in.

The Swiss team sinned several times in their finishing and thus missed out on an even greater victory. Leila Wandeler missed the post on her debut ten minutes before the end. Fölmli did better, scoring the final goal in the 90th minute.

The SFV team had little to do in defense. The Czech Republic, who were eliminated by Portugal in the play-offs and will therefore not be at the finals, were unable to build up much pressure. The visitors' only goal came from a corner that the Swiss were unable to clear. Barbora Polcarova scored from a scramble just three minutes after the Swiss had taken the lead. Livia Peng, who was preferred to Elvira Herzig and should therefore start the European Championships as number 1, had no chance to defend.

Question mark behind Wälti

The Swiss showed an improvement on their previous performances, even if they often lacked pace in their forward play, especially at the start, and several good transitional moments were not played cleanly. What coach Sundhage must have liked: The high pressing she demanded was implemented over long stretches. The Swiss repeatedly won the ball in their opponents' half of the pitch - Nadine Riesen before the 1:0 and Sandrine Mauron before the second goal.

Mauron replaced the injured Lia Wälti in midfield, who surprisingly was not even in the squad. On Wednesday, Sundhage had assured that the captain would at least make a partial appearance. It remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will be fit for action by Wednesday. That's when the Swiss women's national team start their European Championship campaign against Norway in Basel.

Telegram

Switzerland - Czech Republic 4:1 (2:1)

Winterthur - 7778 spectators. - SR Diakow (POL). - Goals: 24. Xhemaili (Riesen) 1:0. 27. Polcarova 1:1. 42. Reuteler (Xhemaili) 2:1. 56. Vallotto (Reuteler) 3:1. 89. Fölmli (Wandeler) 4:1.

Switzerland: Peng; Calligaris, Stierli (46. Bühler), Maritz; Beney (46. Terchoun), Mauron (46. Fölmli), Ivelj, Vallotto (65. Schertenleib), Riesen (46. Crnogorcevic); Reuteler, Xhemaili (66. Wandeler).

Czech Republic: Votikova; Bartonova, Pochmanova, Polcarova, Ruzickova (61. Sonntagova); Dubcova, Cahynova, Krejcirikova (61. Strizova), Cvrckova (86. Bendova), Statskova (46. Zufankova), Polaskova (81. Peckova).

Remarks: Switzerland without Wälti (spared). 83rd post shot Wandeler. Cautions: 48th Krejcirikova. 85th Cvrckova.

The ticker for review:

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Farewell I would like to say goodbye and thank you very much for reading along. Have a nice evening and a nice weekend already. See you next time!

Outlook On July 2, Switzerland will play Norway in the opening game of the European Championship.

90th + 2nd minute, 4:1 End of the match The game is over! The Swiss beat the Czech Republic 4:1.

90th minute, 4:1* Stoppage time: 2 minutes There are at least 2 minutes of added time left in this 2nd half.

89th minute, 4:1* Goal for Switzerland, 4:1 by Svenja Fölmli The decider! Wandeler makes her way down the left wing and crosses to the middle. SVENJA FÖLMLI takes the ball out of the air, turns on her axis and scores into the left corner.

85th minute, 3:1* Substitution Czech Republic Bendova comes on for Cvrckova for the last few minutes.

84th minute, 3:1* Yellow card for Klára Cvrčková (Czech Republic) Cvrckova sees yellow in this final phase.

83rd minute, 3:1* Shot at the post! What a story that would have been! Votikova lets a shot from the right bounce forward. Wandeler digs into the ball and only hits the post! Too bad she doesn't crown her debut with a goal.

81st minute, 3:1* Substitution Czech Republic Peckova comes on for Polaskova in the closing stages.

80th minute, 3:1* Bühler has brought a lot of stability to the defense since her substitution. She is always there when she is needed and clears up for her colleagues.

77th minute, 3:1* Switzerland pick up the pace again, especially Sydney Schertenleib. She takes another shot from a similar position as before. This time the ball misses the goal on the left. But she has certainly arrived in this game.

76th minute, 3:1* Schertenleib is probably also too calm and so she takes matters into her own hands. She takes a shot from around 20 meters and forces Votikova to make a save. The shot was deflected by a Czech player.

75th minute, 3:1* The game has flattened out in the last few minutes. The Czech Republic can't, Switzerland doesn't seem to want to. At this stage, the game is mainly taking place in midfield, without much action in the penalty area.

69th minute, 3:1* Crnogorcevic immediately tries to make up for her mistake. She plays a one-two with Wandeler and brings the ball into the middle from the left. Schertenleib gets through at the first post, but only hits a Czech player. The subsequent corner is harmless.

68th minute, 3:1* Switzerland want to play out from the back and combine well. Crnogorcevic then plays a bad pass into the center, on the edge of his own penalty area. Dubcova is completely free and takes a shot. Her shot flies over the crossbar.

65th minute, 3:1* Double substitution Switzerland The two goalscorers Xhemaili and Vallotto make way for Schertenleib and Wandeler. Leila Wandeler makes her international debut.

62nd minute, 3:1* Strizova and Sonntagova make their mark straight away. The latter is played free on the edge of the penalty area and takes a direct shot. The finish is easy pickings for Peng.

61st minute, 3:1* Czech Republic make a double substitution Sonntagova and Strizova come on for Krejčiříková and Ruzickova.

59th minute, 3:1* Things get dicey in the penalty area again after the goal. Cvrckova weaves her way through on the right, but her cross is cleared by Bühler. Defensively, Switzerland seem to be more alert than in the first half.

56th minute, 3:1* Goal for Switzerland, 3:1 through Smilla Vallotto Now the goal machine is running! Once again, the ball is won on the halfway line. Fölmli covers the ball and sends Reuteler on her way down the right. She runs into the penalty area and finds SMILLA VALLOTTO in the center. The Geneva player just has to slot it in.

51st minute, 2:1* She's barely been on the pitch and she's already causing trouble in the Czech ranks: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic. She has already had to take a few hard tackles.

50th minute, 2:1* Fölmli is sent down the left and plays the ball into the back of the defense. But there is no teammate there. Reuteler had already finished her run and claimed the ball in her feet.

48th minute, 2:1* Yellow card for Tereza Krejčiříková (Czech Republic) Crnogorcevic escapes with the ball and is held back by the Czech player's shirt.

46. minute, 2:1* Substitution Czech Republic The Czech Republic also make a substitution. Staskova leaves the pitch and Zufankova comes on for her.

46. minute, 2:1* Four changes for Switzerland Beney, Riesen, Stierli and Mauron are off after 45 minutes. They are replaced by Fölmli, Bühler, Crnogorcevic and Terchoun.

46th minute, 2:1* Start of 2nd half The second half is underway in Winterthur!

Conclusion 1st half Switzerland need to recharge their batteries in their final preparation game before the European Championship at home. They face the Czech Republic, a team that will not be taking part in the European Championships but is a good yardstick. The Swiss started the game well and hardly gave the Czech Republic any space or time. The Swiss repeatedly won the ball deep in their opponents' half of the pitch - but chances were in short supply. In the 24th minute, the time had finally come: Riola Xhemaili got the ball in the penalty area and slotted home to take the lead. While Switzerland were still celebrating inside, the Czech Republic were awarded a corner on the counter-attack. The ball remains in the five-meter area and cannot be cleared after three attempts. The result is Barbora Polcarova's equalizer. The hosts were slow to respond. It was not until shortly before the break that Switzerland had their next action in the penalty area. Xhemaili put the ball through with a heel and Géraldine Reuteler slid the ball past Votikova and into the net.

45th minute, 2:1* End of 1st half Switzerland lead 2:1 against the Czech Republic after 45 minutes.

45th minute, 2:1* Stoppage time: 2 minutes There are 2 minutes of added time in the first half. Can Switzerland increase their lead before the break? At least they try. Beney makes his way down the right wing and crosses to the middle. Mauron takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball does not reach Votikova.

42nd minute, 2:1* Goal for Switzerland, 2:1 through Géraldine Reuteler Five Swiss players stand around the opposing penalty area and win the ball. Xhemaili's big moment arrives: she takes the ball and puts it through the back line with a back-heel. GÉRALDINE REUTELER takes off at the right moment and slots in to make it 2:1.

37th minute, 1:1* Goalkeeper Peng makes a small mistake. The Czech Republic come forward on the left and bring the ball into the center. The harmless cross flies into the arms of Peng, who loses the ball out of her hands. Stierli is there to clear it for the goalkeeper.

34th minute, 1:1* Reuteler continues to be an asset. She is sent on her way down the left and is stopped on the left edge of the penalty area by the onrushing Votikova. The ball remains with Reuteler, but her new attempt is again held by Votikova and deflected out of goal. The subsequent Swiss corner kick is harmless.

32nd minute, 1:1* Switzerland try to react and get their next good chance. Reuteler chips the ball from half-field towards Mauron, who makes a run into the penalty area. The Servette midfielder rises high but is unable to get to the ball. It's not enough to irritate Votikova either. The goalkeeper grabs the ball effortlessly.

30th minute, 1:1* Stierli's nose is bleeding and she has to be tended to on the sidelines. The 1:1 would have been avoidable from a Swiss point of view. The ball has to be knocked away in front of their own goal. How do the Swiss catch themselves?

27th minute, 1:1* Goal for the Czech Republic, 1:1 through Barbora Polcarova The Swiss lead does not last long. The Czech Republic take a corner from the left. The ball flies into the penalty area and comes to rest in the five-meter box. The Swiss fail to clear the ball in three attempts and BARBORA POLCAROVA finally slots home.

24 minutes, 1:0* Goal for Switzerland, 1:0 through Riola Xhemaili So it's possible to score after all! Once again, Switzerland win the ball in midfield. Riesen leaves an opponent standing and moves towards the penalty area. RIOLA XHEMAILI runs along on the left and is played on. Votikova shortens the angle, but Xhemaili keeps her cool and passes the ball into the net. Riola Xhemaili celebrates her goal. KEYSTONE

19th minute, 0:0* Cahynova goes down and needs treatment on her right knee. The Czech captain is likely to continue, even though Sonntagova is getting ready outside.

15th minute, 0:0* Ivelj wins the ball on the halfway line and sends Reuteler on his way. However, the pass is a little too long for the striker. The Czech goalkeeper Votikova sprints out of her goal and gets to the ball before the Swiss player.

12th minute, 0:0* The Czech Republic hardly get out of their own half of the pitch at this stage. The Swiss are putting a lot of pressure on the team in possession. We are still waiting for big chances.

7th minute, 0:0* The Swiss are increasingly looking to get the ball deep. Calligaris spots the run of Riesen on the left from half-field and plays the ball into the penalty area. The winger gets a touch but is unable to get the ball on target.

6th minute, 0:0* The Swiss are pressing very hard in this opening phase. The Czechs are already being disrupted around their own penalty area. It's a different face that the Swiss are showing compared to the last few games.

4th minute, 0:0" Switzerland's first attack. Mauron wins the ball deep in the opponent's half of the pitch and shifts play to the left. Riesen moves up and takes the first corner. The ball flies into the penalty area but is cleared by the Czechs.

1st minute, 0:0" Start of the game The ball is rolling on the Schützenwiese!

Lia Wälti is honored The players stand on the pitch. Before the anthems, there is a tribute that also surprises the honoree herself. The ailing Lia Wälti is called onto the pitch and honored for 125 appearances in the national team kit.

Switzerland line-up This is Switzerland's line-up against the Czech Republic. Livia Peng stands between the posts. Will she be the number 1 goalkeeper at the European Championships? Die heutige Startelf

Le onze de départ ce soir

La formazione stasera



🎟️ https://t.co/LvDlnGCgvt

ℹ️ Keine Abendkassen / Caisses du stade fermées / Biglietterie chiuse

📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2 💻 https://t.co/0gYiELnZcu pic.twitter.com/U2vO79VC5L — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 26, 2025

Switzerland's form Switzerland's form is the big question mark. They have not won in eight games and were recently relegated from the top group in the Women's Nations League. An additional worry ahead of the European Championships: in Iceland and Norway, they played against two teams in the Nations League that the Swiss will also face at the European Championships. There were two draws against Iceland and two defeats against Norway. National team coach Sundhage explains "That's why I like to let my teams play against juniors" In addition, there was the 1:7 defeat against FC Luzern U15, which caused a media sensation this week. Sundhage explained in a media conference that she always tests her teams against boys. The result is only secondary, it is more about simulating the intensity of a serious match. The match against the Czech women should be much more meaningful, even if they won't be at the European Championships.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the last preparation match of the Swiss women's national team in view of the home European Championships starting on July 2. Pia Sundhage's team will play their dress rehearsal against the Czech Republic just under a week before their opening game against Norway. The game on the Schützenwiese in Winterthur starts at 18:00 and you can watch it live here! Can't wait to see you again 😍



🇨🇭🆚 🇨🇿

📆 26.6 🕕 18:00

🏟️ Winterthur

🎟️ https://t.co/KNND8UwZUI pic.twitter.com/sfHPTkuFiY — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 25, 2025 Show more

More videos from the department